The Wellingtonian

Back to roots for Wellington hip hop artist Rapper, producer Fiso Siloata returns to his community to foster local talent.

Cycleway spells doom for dairy Wellington shop owners say controversial cycleway has killed off customers and forced their retirement.

Football legends on their way Four Liverpool greats are coming to Wellington to present tales of their careers and views on the game to die-hard football fans.

Taxis deny teen girls safe ride A "too small" fare meant two teen girls were rejected a ride home, at 2.30am.

Nightmare fire for Bresolin Hospitality owner's worst nightmare: popular Wellington restaurant to remain closed for at least a week after fire.

Third time's a charm for CubaDupa Creative spirit of Cuba St set to shine at CubaDupa 2017.

Playground gets thumbs up After almost a year without a playground, a Wellington intermediate finally has new equipment - thanks in part to a former pupil.

Aro Park cat attacked Lola the Aro Park cat is down one of her nine lives after a brutal dog attack.

Free Arabic classes for Wellingtonians "A way to tell them I'm grateful" first free Arabic classes start in Wellington.

Absolutely fabulously Wellington Thousands turn out for city's Pride Parade, brightening up a drab day.

It's a blackbird - but it's white A budding Wellington photographer gets a rare shot of a suspected albino blackbird.

Upgrade on council apartments A makeover 18 months in the making has been completed at Kilbirnie's council flats.

Tawa woman, author at 21 Erin Donohue has plenty to be proud of and she's beginning to accept it.

The softer side of WWI An production based on actual letters sent home from the WWI front-line is coming to Wellington ahead of Anzac Day commemorations.

Thousands of charity dollars up for grabs Three Wellington community groups are in the running for a share of a $20,000 prize pool to help fund their good work.

Look who's talking Ahead of the 2017 Alana Haines Australasian Awards with former finalist and RNZB ballet dancer Felipe Domingos.

The $540k hovel It's condemned and no-one's allowed in, but that hasn't put off potential buyers.

Flux: showing off young talent Wellington Museum's handing controls for new exhibition space to young people, and anything goes.

Sewage pumped into Wellington bay Equipment failure sees sewage-laden wastewater pumped into the sea off Wellington.

Combating supermarket food waste A handful of Wellington supermarkets are leading the charge when it comes to donating, rather than disposing of, food waste

Spreading kindness one rock at a time The rock hunt craze has spread itself out to Wellington and young residents are keen to get in on the action.

Dance academy pleads for help Ballet school based on Karori campus fears closure when campus is sold.

Turning off the taps Could you survive for a day without turning on any of the taps in your house?

Container 'jigsaw' coming together Wellington artists will have an unusual stage to perform on this week.

Silver screen nod for schoolgirl Budding Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie is off to the US after landing a lead role.

Welly on world's cleanest capitals list Wellingtonians, take a breath of fresh air because it's nearly the best in the world.

New Te Papa boss named "I can't wait to start," says Geraint Martin, whose career to date has been in health.

30,000 scones and counting A Wellington cafe owner claims he has the best cheese scones in town.

Maori heritage of value to all "It tells us who we are and gives us pride and joy about our past."