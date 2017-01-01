The Wellingtonian

Back to roots for Wellington hip hop artist

Fiso Siloata is back in Wellington to help local kids achieve their music dreams.

Rapper, producer Fiso Siloata returns to his community to foster local talent.

Cycleway spells doom for dairy

The owners of Chappies Dairy say their business has fallen away with only one car park now outside their shop. Four were ...

Wellington shop owners say controversial cycleway has killed off customers and forced their retirement.

Football legends on their way

Legendary Liverpool footballers Didi Hamann, John Arne Riise, Luis Garcia and Jerzy Dudek are coming to Wellington this ...

Four Liverpool greats are coming to Wellington to present tales of their careers and views on the game to die-hard football fans.

Taxis deny teen girls safe ride

Young women enjoying the night life in Courtenay Place, Wellington. (FILE)

A "too small" fare meant two teen girls were rejected a ride home, at 2.30am.

Nightmare fire for Bresolin

A fire broke out in The Bresolin restaurant's kitchen, Willis St, Wellington, on March, 19.

Hospitality owner's worst nightmare: popular Wellington restaurant to remain closed for at least a week after fire.

Third time's a charm for CubaDupa

Vospertron will feature in the 2017 CubaDupa Festival.

Creative spirit of Cuba St set to shine at CubaDupa 2017.

Playground gets thumbs up

The playground at South Wellington Intermediate School has been reopened after a year of closure due to changes in ...

After almost a year without a playground, a Wellington intermediate finally has new equipment - thanks in part to a former pupil.

Aro Park cat attacked

The internet-famous moggy is most known for spending her days in Aro Park befriending passersby.

Lola the Aro Park cat is down one of her nine lives after a brutal dog attack.

Free Arabic classes for Wellingtonians

Yousef Mazraeh began his first Arabic class with the letters of the alphabet.

"A way to tell them I'm grateful" first free Arabic classes start in Wellington.

Absolutely fabulously Wellington video

The Wellington Pride Parade attracted thousands of participants.

Thousands turn out for city's Pride Parade, brightening up a drab day.

It's a blackbird - but it's white

Amateur photographer Kevin Simmonds captured a shot of the bird in Miramar on Thursday evening.

A budding Wellington photographer gets a rare shot of a suspected albino blackbird.

Upgrade on council apartments

An artist's impression of the upgraded Kotuku Apartments.

A makeover 18 months in the making has been completed at Kilbirnie's council flats.

Tawa woman, author at 21

Erin Donohue, from Tawa, has written a book for young adults. She overcame mental illness and anorexia to do it.

Erin Donohue has plenty to be proud of and she's beginning to accept it.

The softer side of WWI

Voices From The Front is based on actual letters sent home from the front-line as well as memoirs of Kiwi Gallipoli ...

An production based on actual letters sent home from the WWI front-line is coming to Wellington ahead of Anzac Day commemorations.

Thousands of charity dollars up for grabs

The House of Grace is applying for a grant towards updated furnishings for the home, specifically new couches and ...

Three Wellington community groups are in the running for a share of a $20,000 prize pool to help fund their good work.

Look who's talking

Felipe Domingos as the Guardian of the Emerald City in the RNZB's production of The Wizard of Oz in 2016.

Ahead of the 2017 Alana Haines Australasian Awards with former finalist and RNZB ballet dancer Felipe Domingos.

The $540k hovel video

The dilapidated bungalow was declared too dangerous to enter by Wellington City Council in late 2016, forcing its owner ...

It's condemned and no-one's allowed in, but that hasn't put off potential buyers.

Flux: showing off young talent

Max Fleury and Lily Tunnicliff will both be showing work in the opening exhibition of Flux at the Wellington Museum.

Wellington Museum's handing controls for new exhibition space to young people, and anything goes.

Sewage pumped into Wellington bay

Swimmers are being warned to avoid Wellington's south coast after thousands of litres of untreated wastewater was discharged.

Equipment failure sees sewage-laden wastewater pumped into the sea off Wellington.

Combating supermarket food waste

Last year KCA rescued in excess of 107,000kg of food from a variety of supermarkets, local markets, food manufacturing ...

A handful of Wellington supermarkets are leading the charge when it comes to donating, rather than disposing of, food waste

Spreading kindness one rock at a time

Miramar Central Kindergarten pupils (from left to right) Sofia David, 4, Tariq Adam, 4, teacher Nikki Munro, Olivia ...

The rock hunt craze has spread itself out to Wellington and young residents are keen to get in on the action.

Dance academy pleads for help

Ballet dancers practise at the Fiona Haines Dance Academy. The studio is part of the Karori Campus, which is up for sale.

Ballet school based on Karori campus fears closure when campus is sold.

Turning off the taps

"As a proud Wellingtonian I'll be using my craft beer empties, as well as jugs and buckets, to store my water for the ...

Could you survive for a day without turning on any of the taps in your house?

Container 'jigsaw' coming together

The Performance Arcade is an annual festival of visual arts and performance that brings an architectural arrangement of ...

Wellington artists will have an unusual stage to perform on this week.

Silver screen nod for schoolgirl

McKenzie in her role as Petra Quince from Bright Summer Night, a 2016 webseries.

Budding Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie is off to the US after landing a lead role.

Welly on world's cleanest capitals list

People of Wellington, take a breath of fresh air because it's nearly the best in the world.

Wellingtonians, take a breath of fresh air because it's nearly the best in the world.

New Te Papa boss named

Geraint Martin has been appointed as the new chief executive of Te Papa.

"I can't wait to start," says Geraint Martin, whose career to date has been in health.

30,000 scones and counting

Say cheese: Lisandro Walfisch says his cheeses scones are world famous in Tawa.

A Wellington cafe owner claims he has the best cheese scones in town.

Maori heritage of value to all

John Clarke welcomed pupils from Seatoun-based Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna.

"It tells us who we are and gives us pride and joy about our past."

Getting into dragon boating

Kalen Acquisto and her partner Adam Estacio will compete in the Dragon Boat Festival in Wellington this weekend.

Kalen Acquisto and her partner Adam Estacio from Denver, Colorado talk about entering their first ever Dragon Boat Race.

