Youth crime meeting seeks solutions "There is a small percentage causing a lot of havoc for people."

One year sports pilot success Coleman would like to see Govt sports programme in Hutt and Auckland schools extended through the country.

Thanks, I'll have a tea with that Stonestead one of the oldest houses in the Upper Hutt area is for sale

The secret lives of masks A rare collection of African masks and statues has visitors spellbound.

Wickets aplenty at TMP With 15 wickets in 40 overs Upper Hutt cricket has their fancied Taita opponents in a Pearce Cup tangle.

Mates, bowls and Carson We continue our series on the secret talents and interests of city councillors with Colin Williams talking to Chris Carson at his favourite Bowls Upper Hutt location.

Union roadshow makes its point The Hutt Valley's ageing population has become a health risk to industry workers, says PSA.

'Disciplined' rates rise on the way Upper Hutt homeowners can plan for an average 2.83 per cent rates hike in 2017/18.

Weed busters do the hard yards Volunteers are working hard to keep the Old Man's Beard weed under control on Upper Hutt's hills.

RDA contributor hits the road Hutt Valley Riding for the Disabled's long-time president Shona Belcher is saying a sad goodbye.

Police dog Gazza and pals honoured A new memorial wall for New Zealand's police dogs has been unveiled in Wellington.

Schools swindled out of $1.5m Ministry reveals known fraud over three years - and real figure is sure to be higher.

Johansen first woman home Raumati woman overcomes elements to secure 15th in Tararua Mountain Race.

Swindale Shield kicks off in Upper Hutt Wellington Rugby's opening round of Swindale Shield play is on Saturday with all seven games to be played in Upper Hutt.

More works on Rimutaka road Delays likely for the next month as tight corner on Featherston side is widened.

Managing life with diabetes Managing diabetes can be a struggle but a new programme in Upper Hutt aims to change that

Never too busy for te reo We continue our series on the secret talents and interests of city councillors with Colin Williams talking to a Wednesday evening regular at Orongomai marae where she is learning te reo.

Flag flies for Kaitoke Regional Park Kaitoke Regional Park is one of 22 parks and green spaces across New Zealand and Australia awarded the international Green Flag.

Seeds puts his talent on record Hutt International Boys School's Finn Seeds continued his record-breaking athletics form on the Hutt Zone College competition.

Women work to their strengths Confidence is only one outcome of the Women of Worth programme

Vaccination push into Upper Hutt colleges Five medical centres are combining to offer college students - boys and girls - the HPV vaccine at school.

Chelsey continues to make waves Already up there with the best, Upper Hutt teenage swimmer Chelsey Edwards has some big goals ahead of her.

Housing and police the big issues Rimutaka MP Chris Hipkins will again stand for the Hutt Valley seat he has held since 2008.

Upper Hutt power loss Power restored to about 600 customers after crash brought down lines at Fergusson Dr.

Big fields for karting series Kartsport Wellington hosted the second round of the TRC Toyota Goldstar sereis at its Kaitoke home on March 5.

Kaitoke rules Kaitoke Regional Park, north of Upper Hutt, is the showcase location for Wellington's Parks Week with three Great Outdoors events.

Teaching tai chi for 20 years It takes a flood for Ray Poy to skip a tai chi class

Rugby in Harcourt Park The region's Parks Week activities is featuring a free live screening of Super Rugby at Upper Hutt's Harcourt Park.