Youth crime meeting seeks solutions
"There is a small percentage causing a lot of havoc for people."
One year sports pilot success
Coleman would like to see Govt sports programme in Hutt and Auckland schools extended through the country.
Thanks, I'll have a tea with that
Stonestead one of the oldest houses in the Upper Hutt area is for sale
The secret lives of masks
A rare collection of African masks and statues has visitors spellbound.
Wickets aplenty at TMP
With 15 wickets in 40 overs Upper Hutt cricket has their fancied Taita opponents in a Pearce Cup tangle.
Upper Hutt's Queens Birthday musical offerings
Impressive offerings for Upper Hutt festival
Mates, bowls and Carson
We continue our series on the secret talents and interests of city councillors with Colin Williams talking to Chris Carson at his favourite Bowls Upper Hutt location.
Union roadshow makes its point
The Hutt Valley's ageing population has become a health risk to industry workers, says PSA.
'Disciplined' rates rise on the way
Upper Hutt homeowners can plan for an average 2.83 per cent rates hike in 2017/18.
Weed busters do the hard yards
Volunteers are working hard to keep the Old Man's Beard weed under control on Upper Hutt's hills.
RDA contributor hits the road
Hutt Valley Riding for the Disabled's long-time president Shona Belcher is saying a sad goodbye.
Police dog Gazza and pals honoured
A new memorial wall for New Zealand's police dogs has been unveiled in Wellington.
Schools swindled out of $1.5m
Ministry reveals known fraud over three years - and real figure is sure to be higher.
Johansen first woman home
Raumati woman overcomes elements to secure 15th in Tararua Mountain Race.
Swindale Shield kicks off in Upper Hutt
Wellington Rugby's opening round of Swindale Shield play is on Saturday with all seven games to be played in Upper Hutt.
More works on Rimutaka road
Delays likely for the next month as tight corner on Featherston side is widened.
Managing life with diabetes
Managing diabetes can be a struggle but a new programme in Upper Hutt aims to change that
Never too busy for te reo
We continue our series on the secret talents and interests of city councillors with Colin Williams talking to a Wednesday evening regular at Orongomai marae where she is learning te reo.
Flag flies for Kaitoke Regional Park
Kaitoke Regional Park is one of 22 parks and green spaces across New Zealand and Australia awarded the international Green Flag.
Seeds puts his talent on record
Hutt International Boys School's Finn Seeds continued his record-breaking athletics form on the Hutt Zone College competition.
Women work to their strengths
Confidence is only one outcome of the Women of Worth programme
Vaccination push into Upper Hutt colleges
Five medical centres are combining to offer college students - boys and girls - the HPV vaccine at school.
Chelsey continues to make waves
Already up there with the best, Upper Hutt teenage swimmer Chelsey Edwards has some big goals ahead of her.
Housing and police the big issues
Rimutaka MP Chris Hipkins will again stand for the Hutt Valley seat he has held since 2008.
Upper Hutt power loss
Power restored to about 600 customers after crash brought down lines at Fergusson Dr.
Big fields for karting series
Kartsport Wellington hosted the second round of the TRC Toyota Goldstar sereis at its Kaitoke home on March 5.
Kaitoke rules
Kaitoke Regional Park, north of Upper Hutt, is the showcase location for Wellington's Parks Week with three Great Outdoors events.
Teaching tai chi for 20 years
It takes a flood for Ray Poy to skip a tai chi class
Rugby in Harcourt Park
The region's Parks Week activities is featuring a free live screening of Super Rugby at Upper Hutt's Harcourt Park.
Europe beckons for college students
Year 12 and 13 students from Upper Hutt College will next month head to Europe and create a bit of school history in doing so.
Crossword solutions: Saturday, March 25
A Life Story - Final chapter in bookseller's life
From Samoan church to the big screen
IDEA Services taken to human rights body
Editorial: A chilling crime in London
Youth crime meeting seeks solutions
Major earthquake could split Wellington region into 'seven islands'
Polly Gillespie and Grant Kereama leave The Hits after contract ends, but say they're not retiring
US President Donald Trump suffers humiliating defeat as he pulls healthcare vote
The story of Kaikoura's Tombstone Rock
Expressway has inconsistent effect on Kapiti businesses
Donald Trump's tweets a distraction from decisions being made at the White House
$6.5m Lotto Powerball winners kept lucky ticket hidden for almost a fortnight
From Adrian Russell Ajao to Khalid Masood: The transformation of the British-born attacker who terrorised London
US President Donald Trump calls surprised reporter to spin healthcare defeat