Youth crime meeting seeks solutions

Upper Hutt city councillor and BPW member Angela McLeod will chair the public meeting on youth crime.

"There is a small percentage causing a lot of havoc for people."

One year sports pilot success

Prime Minister Bill English speaks at the Play.Sport event in Upper Hutt. Fergusson Intermediate student leader Maia ...

Coleman would like to see Govt sports programme in Hutt and Auckland schools extended through the country.

Thanks, I'll have a tea with that

Kevin Bold, owner of the 1865 Stonestead property.

Stonestead one of the oldest houses in the Upper Hutt area is for sale

The secret lives of masks

West and Central African spiritual beliefs will form the basis of an exhibition in Expressions Whirinaki in Upper Hutt. ...

A rare collection of African masks and statues has visitors spellbound.

Wickets aplenty at TMP

Upper Hutt players on a celebration high after taking another wicket in Pearce Cup cricket at Trentham Memorial Park on ...

With 15 wickets in 40 overs Upper Hutt cricket has their fancied Taita opponents in a Pearce Cup tangle.

Upper Hutt's Queens Birthday musical offerings

The Queen's Birthday Music Festival n Upper Hutt features Don McGlashan and Shayne Carter together.

Impressive offerings for Upper Hutt festival

Mates, bowls and Carson

We continue our series on the secret talents and interests of city councillors with Colin Williams talking to Chris Carson at his favourite Bowls Upper Hutt location.

Union roadshow makes its point

PSA delegate and Hutt Valley physiotherapist Camille McWhirter.

The Hutt Valley's ageing population has become a health risk to industry workers, says PSA.

'Disciplined' rates rise on the way

Upper Hutt homeowners can plan for an average 2.83 per cent rates hike in 2017/18.

Weed busters do the hard yards

Volunteers are working hard to keep the Old Man's Beard weed under control on Upper Hutt's hills.

RDA contributor hits the road

Shona Belcher ad Skuggi, a recent arrival to the Hutt Valley Riding for the Disabled stable at Silverstream.

Hutt Valley Riding for the Disabled's long-time president Shona Belcher is saying a sad goodbye.

Police dog Gazza and pals honoured video

Constable Josh Robertson at the new wall of remembrance for 24 police dogs killed in the line of duty since 1972. ...

A new memorial wall for New Zealand's police dogs has been unveiled in Wellington.

Schools swindled out of $1.5m

Donald Hancox admitted stealing $375,000 from Upper Hutt College in his former role as the school's executive officer. ...

Ministry reveals known fraud over three years - and real figure is sure to be higher.

Johansen first woman home

Jo Johansen in training at Mt Hector the week before the Tararua Mountain Race. She encountered very different ...

Raumati woman overcomes elements to secure 15th in Tararua Mountain Race.

Swindale Shield kicks off in Upper Hutt

Wellington Rugby's opening round of Swindale Shield play is on Saturday with all seven games to be played in Upper Hutt.

More works on Rimutaka road

The latest road works on the Rimutaka Hill Road are on the Featherston side, about 4km from the summit.

Delays likely for the next month as tight corner on Featherston side is widened.

Managing life with diabetes

Peta McMillan from the YMCA introduces the Jumpstart programme at the official launch in Upper Hutt.

Managing diabetes can be a struggle but a new programme in Upper Hutt aims to change that

Never too busy for te reo

We continue our series on the secret talents and interests of city councillors with Colin Williams talking to a Wednesday evening regular at Orongomai marae where she is learning te reo.

Flag flies for Kaitoke Regional Park

Park ranger Steve Edwards shows the Green Flag reviewer the Rivendell location at Kaitoke.

Kaitoke Regional Park is one of 22 parks and green spaces across New Zealand and Australia awarded the international Green Flag.

Seeds puts his talent on record

Finn Seeds in record breaking form at Newtown Park.

Hutt International Boys School's Finn Seeds continued his record-breaking athletics form on the Hutt Zone College competition.

Women work to their strengths

Participants from a previous Women of Worth programme will be helping newcomers as the course starts up in the Hutt Valley.

Confidence is only one outcome of the Women of Worth programme

Vaccination push into Upper Hutt colleges

Upper Hutt College's Cameron Burton, 16, receives the HPV vacine from Queen St Medical Centre nurse Karis Harland. HPV ...

Five medical centres are combining to offer college students - boys and girls - the HPV vaccine at school.

Chelsey continues to make waves

Already up there with the best, Upper Hutt teenage swimmer Chelsey Edwards has some big goals ahead of her.

Housing and police the big issues

Labour's Rimutaka MP Chris Hipkins is looking forward to an exciting campaign.

Rimutaka MP Chris Hipkins will again stand for the Hutt Valley seat he has held since 2008.

Upper Hutt power loss

Power was out to 600 properties after a van crashed into a power pole in Upper Hutt.

Power restored to about 600 customers after crash brought down lines at Fergusson Dr.

Big fields for karting series

Kartsport Wellington hosted the second round of the TRC Toyota Goldstar sereis at its Kaitoke home on March 5.

Kaitoke rules

The opening of Rivendell archway at Kaitoke Regional Park in 2015.

Kaitoke Regional Park, north of Upper Hutt, is the showcase location for Wellington's Parks Week with three Great Outdoors events.

Teaching tai chi for 20 years

Ray Poy has been teaching tai chi in Upper Hutt for 20 years at the Hapai Club.

It takes a flood for Ray Poy to skip a tai chi class

Rugby in Harcourt Park

The Hurricanes' Matt Proctor and the Chiefs' Sam Cane in 2016 Super Rugby semi-final match. Their March 10 clash will be ...

The region's Parks Week activities is featuring a free live screening of Super Rugby at Upper Hutt's Harcourt Park.

Europe beckons for college students

Upper Hutt College's European-bound Alyssa Buchanan and McKenzie Anderson at the Lego fund-raiser.

Year 12 and 13 students from Upper Hutt College will next month head to Europe and create a bit of school history in doing so.

