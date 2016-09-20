15-year old missing since June

Porirua teen Sunshyne McLean missing since June

Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate Sunshyne McLean, 15, who is missing from Porirua.
Police are appealing for sightings of 15-year-old Porirua teen Sunshyne McLean who has been missing for three months.                                                                         

She was last seen in June. According to Kapiti Mana Police prevention manager James McKay, McLean had been staying with various people in the Hutt Valley, Wellington and Porirua in the past few months.

Police believe Sunshyne may be in either the greater Wellington or Auckland areas.

There is a possibility that Sunshyne may have cut her hair short since this photo was taken.

If you know where Sunshyne is, or have information you think might be helpful in locating her, contact your nearest police station.

On November 14, 2015, Porirua police appealed for sightings of Sunshyne, along with Ziana Repia, who was 13 at the time.

They had not been seen since November 5.

The girls, who attended Aotea College at the time, were found safe and well in Palmerston North the next day.

