Slip, flooding in Wellington

Torrential rain hammers Wellington and Wairarapa, SH2 blocked by slip, flooding

Early morning rain in Wellington's Willis Street.

Torrential downpours in Wellington and Wairarapa overnight have caused slips and flooding blocking State Highway 2 in two spots.

MetService said 7.8mm of rain fell between 2am and 4am on Sunday.

NZTA The Hutt Valley suburb of Melling on Sunday morning. State Highway 2 between the Hutt Valley and Featherston was blocked in two places.

A further 10.4mm was expected between 4am and 6am, and 8.3mm to 8am.

A slip about 11pm on Saturday blocked the southbound lane of State Highway 2 (Rimutaka Hill Road) just west of Featherston.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said motorists were still able to use the road, but were advised to take extra care.

State Highway 2 was closed at Melling in Lower Hutt due to flooding about 3.50am on Sunday.

Motorists were advised to take the Melling Link Road instead.

Rain around the capital was expected to continue throughout Sunday.

