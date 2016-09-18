Torrential rain hammers Wellington and Wairarapa causing slips and flooding

NZTA Surface flooding caused issues for drivers along a section of State Highway 2 near Wellington.

A severe weather watch is still in place in Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough after a complex front caused flooding and slips overnight.

MetService said the rough weather was set to ease on Sunday morning, but more rain is expected this afternoon in already sodden areas.

BROOKE WRIGHT Flooding at the Lower Hutt river bank carpark.

In Wairarapa, south of Masterton, the same pattern is expected: easing rain, followed by rain later in the day. In Marlborough, the rain should ease later in the day.

MetService advised people to keep up to date with latest forecasts in case there are any changes.

PIERS FULLER/FAIRFAX NZ Heavy rain has swollen the Hutt River at Lower Hutt.

Heavy rain watch alerts for Bay of Plenty, Horowhenua and the Kapiti Coast have been lifted.

The weekend deluge in Wellington and Wairarapa caused slips and flooding, at one stage blocking State Highway 2 in two spots.

FLIGHTS DIVERTED

Early morning rain in Wellington's Willis Street.

Low cloud at Wellington Airport forced the diversion of overnight flights from Sydney and Fiji to Auckland.

Airport spokeswoman Arpita Dutta said passengers should expect further delays to flights throughout Sunday due to the wet weather and low cloud.

Travellers should check with their airline or the airport.

NZTA The Hutt Valley suburb of Melling on Sunday morning. State Highway 2 between the Hutt Valley and Featherston was blocked in two places.

COOK STRAIT FERRIES

Ferry services are continuing to operate across Cook Strait, where MetService has a gale warning in force with southerly winds reaching speeds of up to 65kmh.

An Interislander spokeswoman said the Picton to Wellington sailing scheduled for 10.45am had been delayed until 12pm, which could cause delays for later sailings.

TRUPTI BIRADAR It's bit wet at Wellington Airport.

"Swells are up to 2.5m to 3m high, it's not huge, when we get to 5m that's when we make the decision to cancel," she said.

TRANSPORT WOES

MetLink train services on the Kapiti line have been replaced by buses between Plimmerton and Waikanae due to a slip on the track 1km north of Plimmerton station.

Crew were on site clearing the slip and updates will follow.

The Rimutaka Hill Rd between Wellington and Wairarapa is still open, but motorists were being cautioned to be aware of multiple slips.

Work crews were clearing fallen debris this morning and both lanes remain open. The Rimutaka Ranges and Tararua Ranges continue to experience heavy rain flooding multiple rivers in Wairarapa including the Ruamahanga, Waiohine, Tauherenikau and Waipoua.

Some areas of the Tararua Ranges such as Angle Knob west of Masterton have experienced over 400mm of rain in the last three days.





State Highway 2 at Melling in Lower Hutt is open, but drivers are advised to take care.

Wellington Harbour explorer sailings were cancelled for the weekend, but regular sailings of the Days Bay to Wellington service are still up and running.

SLIP IN TARANAKI

Jenny Manson watched from her lounge window as an avalanche of dirt fell from a cliff face in Mokau on Sunday morning.

"We just saw the whole lot coming down," she said.

"There is no vehicle under it, but we just witnessed it all coming down. It's blocked the road.

"I've rung the police and the fire brigade."

She said the slip happened at 10am on Sunday on State Highway 3, north of New Plymouth and traffic was already backing up.

"The cars are not even trying to get through, because they can't," she said.

"People travelling to Auckland are not going to be able to get through."

She said the cliff, which is just south of the Mokau bridge, had been a source of problems in the past and wire netting had been put up to stop it from crumbling onto the road.

"For the last two weeks we've seen little bits of rocks coming down, but today we just saw all this brown dust shoot up in the air, and this piece of the cliff face has come crashing down."

