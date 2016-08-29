Council to install lights at Cuba St and Abel Smith St intersection in Wellington

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Wellington City Council are looking to put traffic lights at a well known four-way intersection, Cnr of Cuba and Abel Smith streets. Locals feel it is unnecessary.

For decades it has puzzled many a motorist, and scared even more pedestrians – just who goes first at the crossroads outside Wellington's Southern Cross pub?

Now at last Wellington City Council has agreed to spend $200,000 on a set of traffic lights at the intersection of Cuba and Abel Smith streets, thanks to a petition from a group of intellectually disabled pedestrians.

The four-way stop arrangement is the only one of its kind in the city and, while some users cannot see the problem, others say a solution has been needed for years.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ The four-way stop arrangement at the intersection of Cuba and Abel Smith streets.

IDEA Services youth group Active, whose members cross the intersection to get to the Alpha Art Gallery and Southern Cross Hotel from nearby Ghuznee St, collected data for a year and made a formal presentation on its findings to the council's transport and urban development committee late last year.

The presentation has spurred the council into agreeing to traffic lights, which are expected to be installed in November.

IDEA Services support worker Michael Hebenton said: "The main reason we did it was because we felt it was really unsafe for pedestrians, particularly our service users.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ The intersection of Cuba St and Abel Smith St Wellington is one of the roading quirks of the capital.

"Any level of safety is way better than what's currently there, and to get traffic lights is the safest option of all."

The group of about 10 Active members came up with the idea to survey intersection users, and collected more than 1000 signatures.

While no accidents were recorded, the intersection was busy – up to 700 cars and 1000 pedestrians used it each hour – and many people hesitated when crossing, Hebenton said.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ Ekim Burgers office manager Sarah Paterson can't understand what all the fuss is about.

"I'm immensely proud of the group's work. I don't think the change would have happened if the young people from Active hadn't put the work in."

Alpha Art Gallery team leader Erin Gribble said the change was long overdue.

"As a driver, I understand the give way rule, but that goes out the window when you all arrive [at the stop signs] at the same time.

MONIQUE FORD/ FAIRFAX NZ Wellington City Council will install traffic lights at the peculiar intersection at Cuba and Abel Smith streets.

"Even if you know what to do, you can't trust that other people do."

The intersection was "full on", and there always seemed to be some sort of negotiation between cars and pedestrians, she said.

She congratulated the group for instigating the change. "It shows the initiative and kind-heartedness of this group of young people. They've seen a problem and actively done something to solve it."

However, Sarah Paterson, of Ekim Burgers, which sits on one corner of the crossroads, said the intersection was fine the way it was, and traffic lights would affect business.

"I think the impact of traffic lights is going to be huge on traffic flow. And I think you'll find drivers will avoid it.

"My understanding of other business owners and retailers in the area is that lights aren't going to be the right solution for the intersection, and it will have an impact on our business."

Negotiating the intersection just required common sense, she said. "What I find is ... you actually communicate with the other drivers, so you eyeball them and you wave and you sometimes give the thumbs up and say, 'you go'."

Rod Jackson, of Prime Finish Builders, used the intersection occasionally and agreed it was not a problem.

"If you know your highway code, this should never be an issue. It shouldn't be that hard to work out who got there first."

There have been just 12 reported accidents at the intersection in the past five years.

- Dominion Post