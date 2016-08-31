Wastewater main bursts, sending sewage into Wellington Harbour

SUPPLIED Warning signs go up near Frank Kitts lagoon after a burst wastewater main leaked sewage into Wellington harbour.

A damaged wastewater pipe in Wellington's CBD is likely to cause rush-hour headaches, as part of Victoria St stays down to one lane.

The pipe cracked in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sending the sewage into the harbour, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard Maclean said.

"We've had a bit of a sewage fountain occurring in that area, and so it's gone into the harbour through the stormwater network."

MONIQUE FORD / Stuff.co.nz Burst wastewater mains send sewage into Wellington lagoon.

Thousands of litres of the sewage had gone into the sea, and people were asked to stay out of the water for at least 24 hours.

MONIQUE FORD / FAIRFAX NZ The sewage came from a pipe that burst on Victoria St early on Wednesday morning.

Contractors were working to fix the pipe, but it was unlikely they'd be done before people started heading home from work.



That meant Victoria St would have one lane between Harris and Willeston streets.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The city council is warning people to stay out of Frank Kitt's Lagoon and the inner harbour after diluted sewage from a broken pipe ran into the water.

The council had also let the sewage flow into the harbour through the street side gutter, but that flow had now stopped.



Hoses and chemicals had been used on the areas where the sewage had travelled.

"The smell's gone away but obviously we have to fix the break."

Maclean said it was not clear when the pipe would be repaired, but council hoped to have it sorted before the day was out.

