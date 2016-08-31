Wastewater main bursts, sending sewage into Wellington Harbour
A damaged wastewater pipe in Wellington's CBD is likely to cause rush-hour headaches, as part of Victoria St stays down to one lane.
The pipe cracked in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sending the sewage into the harbour, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard Maclean said.
"We've had a bit of a sewage fountain occurring in that area, and so it's gone into the harbour through the stormwater network."
That meant Victoria St would have one lane between Harris and Willeston streets.
Hoses and chemicals had been used on the areas where the sewage had travelled.
"The smell's gone away but obviously we have to fix the break."
Maclean said it was not clear when the pipe would be repaired, but council hoped to have it sorted before the day was out.
