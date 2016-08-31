Sewage leaks into Wellington lagoon

Wastewater main bursts, sending sewage into Wellington lagoon

Anyone keen on a winter's day dip in Wellington harbour is being warned to stay out of the water.

Diluted sewage from a broken wastewater main on Victoria St has flowed into the inner harbour and Frank Kitts Park lagoon.

The pipe cracked in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard Maclean said.

"We've had a bit of a sewage fountain occurring in that area, and so it's gone into the harbour through the stormwater network."

The council had also let the sewage flow into the harbour through the street side gutter, but that flow had now stopped.

Hoses and chemicals had been used on the areas where the sewage had travelled.

"The smell's gone away but obviously we have to fix the break."

Maclean said it was not clear when the pipe would be repaired, but council hoped to have it sorted before the day was out.

Victoria St is down to one lane between Harris and Willeston streets, and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the break has been repaired.

