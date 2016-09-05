Online tool targets young voters

Young voters urged to use online tool to choose their candidate

If deciding on a mayoral candidate seems like too much work, a new website might have you covered.

Interactive online tool VoteLocal, which launched this week, is the latest electoral offering from Massey University's Design and Democracy Project.

It pulls together information from all eight of Wellington's mayoral candidates, as well as a handful of candidates in Auckland and Palmerston North.

Project director Karl Kane said it aimed to help young people make an informed decision come election time.

In 2013, New Zealand's national voter turnout for mayoral elections dropped to 41 per cent, with young people (18-24) even lower at 37 per cent.

Three main reasons were identified as to why young people, in particular, do not vote in local body elections. They were not having enough information on the candidates; underestimating the importance and relevance of local government; or simply being unaware that elections were being held.

Kane said he believed young people wanted to have a say, and VoteLocal was conceived to get them comfortable with voting.

"They care about the issues, but they are often marginalised by those running."

The team behind the site approached all the included candidates for their views on a range of issues, including housing, transport and begging.

The answers were then compiled and fed into the game-like questionnaire that helps guide potential voters towards finding which candidate's views most closely resemble their own.

Kane said that, by making the site available on mobile devices as well as online, young people would be more likely to make use of it.

He believed that, during the leadup to the October 8 polling day, more and more people would take advantage of the site and engage with politics.

"We completely refute the idea that young people are apathetic."

He admitted there had been a few teething issues in the launch, but said that was to be expected with any new website utilising algorithms.﻿

The prototype was one he said he'd love to see expanded upon, with several agencies, including the Electoral Commission, showing their support.

Kane said he was confident the prototype would be rolled out nationwide in time for the next round of local body elections in 2019.

