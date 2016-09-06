Bus stuck in Wellington hills

Tranzit bus stuck in the Wellington hills and blocking traffic

Supplied A Tranzit bus was unable to traverse the steep hairpin bend at Fortunatus and Mana Sts, leaving it wedged and blocking traffic.

Another bus bites the dust in the Brooklyn hills of Wellington.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday a Tranzit bus was unable to traverse the steep hairpin bend at Fortunatus and Mana Sts, leaving it wedged and blocking traffic.

A commuter posted a picture of the wedged bus to the facebook group Vic Deals which drew criticism from other Wellingtonians.

Tranzit buses are no stranger to the intersection after coming unstuck there on previous occasions.

A police spokeswoman says there were no injuries and a mechanic was heading to the location.

- Stuff