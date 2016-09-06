Tranzit bus stuck in the Wellington hills and blocking traffic

A Tranzit bus was unable to traverse the steep hairpin bend at Fortunatus and Mana Sts, leaving it wedged and blocking ...
Supplied

A Tranzit bus was unable to traverse the steep hairpin bend at Fortunatus and Mana Sts, leaving it wedged and blocking traffic.

Another bus bites the dust in the Brooklyn hills of Wellington.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday a Tranzit bus was unable to traverse the steep hairpin bend at Fortunatus and Mana Sts, leaving it wedged and blocking traffic.

A commuter posted a picture of the wedged bus to the facebook group Vic Deals which drew criticism from other Wellingtonians.

Tranzit buses are no stranger to the intersection after coming unstuck there on previous occasions.

A police spokeswoman says there were no injuries and a mechanic was heading to the location. 

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

dominion post headlines

Bus stuck in Wellington hills

Escalating injuries video

Dinosaur footprints on show

Plug in at nature reserve

Getting paid for singing

Testicle-tug sergeant appeals

Police justified over shooting

Syringe hidden in toilet paper holder

Big aftershocks felt

Ukulele group hitting bum note

31 buildings, 12 years, zero consents

No to new track

Spy games: ABs bug 'defies logic'

Aratoi faces funding shortfall

Sir Ngatata could face civil suits

Ad Feedback
special offers