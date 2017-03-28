Karate NZ signs Olympic deal with Okinawa - the home of karate

SUPPLIED The Okinawa prefecture government and Karate New Zealand have made a deal that will see a kiwi team sent to Okinawa each year in the lead up to Tokyo 2020.

Karate will make its first appearance as an Olympic sport in 2020, and an agreement between Japan and New Zealand may help get us on the podium.

The Okinawa prefecture government and Karate New Zealand have signed up to a deal that will see a Kiwi team sent to Okinawa, where the sport originated, every year in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics.

Wellingtonians Anton and Elian Pagalilawan were two members from karate clubs around the country to return recently from a trip to Okinawa.

SUPPLIED Anton Pagalilawan, centre, and Elian Pagalilawan, right, have recently returned from Okinawa where they trained with the Japanese national team.

The team trained with the Japanese national team, including the current world champion, and the team's coach, and were guests at the opening of Okinawa's new kaikan dojo (training facility).

Anton, 20, started karate as a 5-year-old in the Philippines. His only break was a few months during his family's move to New Zealand in 2006, he says.

He has been part of the national team since 2008, and his brother Elian, 16, is currently ranked fourth in the world for his age-group in kata (form).

Anton says the Okinawa trip was rewarding.

"Now that it is in the Olympics it is the ultimate goal to represent New Zealand in the Olympics, because we all know that the selection process is not going to be easy."

"This trip provides a gateway to be able to train with the grand masters, which is an opportunity not everyone has."

He and Elian train at Rembuden​ Karate in Kilbirnie twice a week, and more before a tournament, and often put in extra hours at their home gym.

While competing at the Olympics is the big goal, he also wants to contribute to the sport through coaching.

He loves it for more than just the physicality: Karate teaches decision-making, respect, control and discipline.

"Your body might be aching but you have to tell yourself that you've got to keep going," Anton says. "You've got to push yourself, most of it is in your mind."

Karate New Zealand president Dennis May says Olympic selection will be done by a points system.

"At the moment no country in the world knows what players will be selected for Tokyo 2020," he says.

At Okinawa the Kiwis will have access to training facilities and a chance to learn from world champion players, coaches and the sports grand masters

It also means they will be able to train in the same climate as is expected in Tokyo, he says.

- Stuff