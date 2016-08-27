Soundsplash Festival 2017 first line-up announced

The event has a Raglan flavour, with a zero waste philosophy, family-friendly atmosphere, and beachside location.

New Zealand band SIX60 will be bringing their summer sound to Raglan's 2017 Soundsplash Festival.

The first line-up announcement for the two-day, three-stage, multigenre event has been made.

Joining SIX60 will be Little Bushman, who are making a return to the festival with their blues-based psychedelic brew.

STEVE DYKES Six60 will take the Soundsplash stage next year.

State of Mind are set to deliver drum n bass, while Kiwi favourites Three Houses Down will dispense a 10-piece dose of reggae.

It's not just the homegrown talent making the trip to the Waikato.

There will be DJ Ed Solo from the United Kingdom, Hawaii's Mike Love, Amsterdam's My Baby and Sydney favourites Ocean Alley.

Pacific Heights, Maala, Drax Project and Diaz Grimm will be joined by Yoko-Zuna & Third3ye, Dubsonic and Jamin-I.

The event features coastal views, on-site camping, beach access and an all-ages environment.

Soundsplash Festival runs from January 20 to 22 at Wainui Reserve, Raglan. Buy tickets here.

