Recap: Real Housewives of Auckland, Episode 3 - 'the best Pussy Galore party ever'

Media Works Anne hosts her Pussy Galore party and the ladies get catty.

Dead cats, hungry cats, women dressed as cats - episode three of The Real Housewives of Auckland is all about the pussies.

First up, a glimpse of rural bliss among the olive trees at Goose Creek, where Anne serves her "#1 pussy" - called Champagne, naturally - slices of roast chicken in a silver bowl. On the coffee table.

"I'm not sure if her purr is louder than the Bentley or the Porsche," says Richard Cuddly Bear, who admits that he is a bit over all the cats, but is forever subject to Anne's whimsy.

supplied So many dead cats. Anne Batley Burton mourns her beloved pussies ahead of a fundraiser for the New Zealand Cat Foundation.

Michelle is 100 per cent over the cats. She arrives for a catch-up and is drafted in to help feed the dozens of strays ensconced in the Pussy Palace refuge, her Hermes bag slung over her arm and her Gucci boots sinking into the mud.

READ MORE:

* Recap: Real Housewives of Auckland, episode 2 - 'This is Gilda's town'

* Real Housewives of Auckland: Episode 1 recap - 'Sweetie, get over it!'

* Real Housewives of Auckland: Just how glamourous and well-connected are they?

* Real Housewives of Auckland: drama spills off-screen

* Real Housewives of Auckland's Angela Stone responds to 'plus-size' jibe

* NZ reacts to Real Housewives online

supplied Michelle smells cat, and she doesn't like it.

"I don't do cats," says stone-cold fox Michelle, who doesn't do dogs or horses, or possibly many humans, either. "How can you bear the smell?" she asks Anne, which is sort of like asking, "Did you realise that your children are ugly?"

In Remuera, Julia is off to another dreary bloody beauty appointment, this time featuring actual blood. "I play way too hard to let nature take its course," she says cheerily.

Julia is getting a "vampire" treatment on her neck, which is every bit as creepy as it sounds. A tube of blood is drawn from her arm and run through a centrifuge to extract the plasma, which is then injected into the skin — resulting in a bright red, lumpy neck she has to hide with a scarf.

It's Pussy Galore Party-time for the Real Housewives of Auckland.

Louise and Anne come along too, to see if "she's brave or stupid", but also to scold Julia for her behaviour at Michelle's "start-again" dinner party, where she told Gilda that Anne thought she was a gold digger. Yes, we're back to that.

"Bruised neck, bruised emotionally," Julia muses.

"I think she got the message, heh heh heh," says Anne.

supplied Julia gets a vampire neck treatment - and ends up with a red, lumpy neck.

Meanwhile, Cantabrian Angela is furnishing her new Auckland apartment. Oddly, she asks interior designer/model/body expert Michelle — who so far can't stand her — to meet her at a ritzy home store where the arm chairs cost more than many cars.

Michelle takes this opportunity to remind Ang that Gilda is the "queen" of Auckland's social scene, while Angela attempts to rewrite dinner-party history.

"My hands are clean on this one," says Ang, who reckons she got episode two's juicy bleeped-out gossip about Gilda from Louise (an experienced TV producer, which makes this plausible) and was merely repeating it.

supplied Cuddly Bear and Anne Batley Burton drink champs while they wait for the electrician.

"I think you got them a little dirty, baby," says Michelle, who nonetheless seems inclined to give Ang another chance because, oh well, plot point.

But when Michelle relates the conversation later, Gilda says: "It's like someone vomits over here, but if you take that vomit and throw it into my face, then I'm going to blame you."

You can't argue with that.

supplied If you throw vomit in my face, I'll be mad, Gilda Kirkpatrick tells Michelle Blanchard, perfectly reasonably.

Back at Huapai, Anne and Cuddly Bear are prepping for the annual Pussy Galore Party, which raises funds for the New Zealand Cat Foundation.

Outside, it's fairy lights, inside it's dead cats. They make a shrine on a table for the pussies who have gone before, laid out in their little labelled urns: Ginger My Special Wee Man, Monty Our Intrepid Adventurer, Nudger the King of the Pensioner Pussies, Tabitha the Last of the Old Guard and Nero My Beautiful Black Boy With a Loving Heart.

Satisfied with the display, Anne and Cuddly Bear bustle off to check the marquee. When a fuse blows and threatens to ruin the party, they are forced to drink Champagne until an electrician arrives.

supplied Anne mourns Nero, "my beautiful black boy", amongst many, many cats.

Party time. Animal-loving Anne is cold in her sheer, golden cocktail dress and notes that many of her friends are cloaked in dead critter: South American skunk, racoon, mink. Lou turns up in a floor-length fur that belonged to her mother.

Anne finally succumbs to the chill, pulling a mink from her secret stash of furs. Yes! The animal activist owns furs. Someone call PETA, or Michelle, who wants to buy at least one of the furs.

Ang arrives with her personal assistant Lea — she's French, you know and tres jolie — dressed in a black catsuit and cape. Amusingly, Julia turns up in exactly the same catsuit, noting, "Angela looks good in hers, I look great in mine."

supplied Say what? Angela Stone and her personal assistant get catty at Anne Batley Burton's Pussy Galore Party.

"Pull your tummy in, Sweetie", Michelle says to Angela, then zeroes in on the rotting core of the plus-size debate from episode one. "You're not a size 10. You're more like a size 12. I'm not saying you're fat, nothing wrong with being plus-sized, nothing wrong with it whatsoever. You shouldn't be ashamed of it."

Gilda trundles up to the party in a cat-themed headband and a gloomy mood. "I don't even know why I'm going to this party. I am stepping into a gathering of the terribles."

(Reminder: the last time the Housewives were all together Lou blurted the rumour about Gilda, Angela needled her about the rumour, and Julia told Gilda that Anne thought she was a gold digger. Michelle is the only one she has left.)

supplied Two Housewives show up at the Pussy Galore party in the same skintight catsuit. Only one is told to pull in her tummy.

But Lou rapidly manages to get back in Gilda's good graces by blaming Angela for spreading the bleeped-out gossip, which works a treat. "I underestimated her," says Lou. "I didn't think she was that big of a bitch."

Julia and Michelle sneak around Anne's house laughing at the decor. "It reminds me of my nana's place," says Julia, pointing to a pair of porcelain flamingoes, a china cabinet, and faded photos of Anne from her youth. "She's only recently died at 90."

Back in the marquee, Anne is on stage with a microphone and a glass of Champagne, trying to get her guests' attention while her "girlfriends" squabble.

supplied Lou is on the receiving end of Gilda's death stare.

Angela leans over Gilda menacingly: "Just tell us who you are."

"I'm everything you're not," says Gilda.

"I'm everything you're not," ripostes Angela. "You're the little runt!"

supplied Oopsie! Did Angela Stone just call Gilda a little runt? And then call herself a big runt?

Revealing that she knows about as much about animals as Michelle does, Ang later tells the camera: "She's the little runt and I'm the big runt of the litter and the big runt always gets picked first."

Then it's charity auction time. Michelle models a possum and lamb vest that fetches $1500. Ka-ching, pussies.

Ang offers one of her styling sessions, sparking a squeamish bidding war between her PA and Julia, who gets it for $4000, but then suggests they go out for lunch rather than do the styling session.

"I have supported that charity well and truly," says Julia. "Or Michael has."

As a band plays Blue Lady, the Housewives dance around like drunk aunties at a wedding, and Anne declares it the "best Pussy Galore Party ever" — which also makes it the most successful social event the Housewives have endured together.

- Stuff