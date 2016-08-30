Kiwi drummer Dylan Elise loses everything in house fire

Dylan Elise is widely regarded as one of the best drummers in the world.

A Kiwi drummer, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, is appealing for help after being left homeless.

Dylan Elise lost everything he owned in a house fire last week.

"As some of you may know a couple days ago while on tour in California with Blood, Sweat & Tears, my house in Boston burned to the ground," he posted on Facebook.

"We don't know what caused the fire yet but thankfully no one was hurt Although, me and the two guys I live with lost everything and this was their family home of 20 years so this is especially devastating for them."

Among the possession Elise lost was a $30,000 drum kit.

The Wellington-born drum prodigy, who regularly holds drum clinics, moved to the US last year when he was asked to join iconic American jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears, whose hits include Spinning Wheel and When I Die.

"Only thing to do now is to rebuild and stay positive," Elise posted.

A funding campaign to help him get back on his feet had already attracted $500 within the first few hours.

- Stuff