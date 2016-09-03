Tania Dawson crowned Miss Universe New Zealand 2016

ASHLEY ROPATI/FAIRFAX NZ Third place Larissa Allen, left, Miss Universe NZ Tania Dawson, centre, and runner-up Seresa Lapaz.

A 23-year-old teacher from Auckland who thought she'd give beauty pageants "a go" has been crowned Miss Universe NZ.

Tania Dawson took out the top prize on Saturday night at a glitzy event at Auckland's Sky City Theatre, which included guest appearances from Stan Walker, Ali Harper and Frankie Stevens.

Dawson triumphed over the competition's final five, surpassing runner-up Seresa Lapaz, 24, Tauranga-based beauty queen Larissa Allen, 25, fourth place Christchurch contestant Gabrielle Kerdemelidis, 24, and fifth place recipient, Aucklander Jade Norman, 24.

Miss Universe NZ 2016, Tania Dawson.

Dawson, who has lived in Papakura since she was 12, and attended Rosehill College in South Auckland, described the event as both "exciting and challenging".

ASHLEY ROPATI/FAIRFAX NZ Tania Dawson receives her title.

"The competition has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone," she said.

Dawson, who is part-Filipino, said her background played a big role in taking part. "My mother spent years encouraging me to enter. In the Philippines, pageants are regarded as a family honour and there is a huge amount of respect for them.

"I thought I'd give it a go and next thing you know, I was enjoying them."

ASHLEY ROPATI/FAIRFAX NZ Stan Walker performed before the winners were announced.

In keeping with previous competitions, the internationally-inspired pageant enabled competing contestants to receive a taste of the global competition circuit, offering annual pageant retreats overseas, in both Thailand and the Philippines.



This year's judging panel included singer Frankie Stevens, PR personality Anna Jobsz, make-up artist Samala Robinson, body confidence ambassador Areena Deshpande and make-up artist and lifestyle coach, Evana Patterson.

The live event was fronted by Sky TV presenter Stephen McIvor and co-host Sonia Gray.

ASHLEY ROPATI/FAIRFAX NZ The Miss Universe NZ 2016 Top 10.

Prior to the final judging, singer Stan Walker stole the show and charmed the crowd with a spirited and lively performance of his new single, You Never Know.

Fifty per cent of the final vote was determined by members of the Kiwi public. Facebook voting for the night's big winner continued right up until the second half of the competition's glitzy finale ceremony.

Past Miss Universe New Zealand winners include New Zealand's most successful entrant, Lorraine Downes, who eventually won the coveted international Miss Universe title in 1983.

Other successful Kiwi contestants include Miss Universe New Zealand 1980, Delyse Nottle, who placed second runner-up, and 1992's Lisa Maree de Montalk, who placed within the international competition's top 10.

In January, Dawson will travel to Miss Universe 2017 in the Philippines and represent New Zealand on the global stage.

MISS UNIVERSE NZ 2016, TOP FIVE:



* Fifth place: Jade Norman, 24, Auckland.



* Fourth place: Gabrielle Kerdemelidis, 24, Christchurch.



* Third place: Larissa Allen, 25, Tauranga.



* Runner-up: Seresa Lapaz, 24, Auckland.



* Miss Universe NZ Winner: Tania Dawson, 23, Auckland.

