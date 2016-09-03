Tania Dawson wins Miss Universe New Zealand 2016

ASHLEY ROPATI/FAIRFAX NZ The Miss Universe NZ 2016 Top 10.

After a night of celebrity performances, the occasional on-stage stumble and beauty, both inside and out, Miss Universe NZ crowned its queen for 2016.

Miss Universe director Nigel Godfrey announced 23-year-old Auckland drama and music teacher Tania Dawson, as this year's grand supreme winner.

Dawson will represent New Zealand in the Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines in January 2017.

ASHLEY ROPATI/FAIRFAX NZ Stan Walker performed before the winners were announced.

TOP FIVE:

Fifth place Jade Norman, 24, Auckland.

Fourth place, Gabrielle Kerdemelidis, 24, Christchurch

Third, Larissa Allen, 25, Tauranga

Runner Up: Seresa Lapaz, 24, Auckland

Winner: Tania Dawson, 23, Auckland

READ MORE:

* Miss Universe is more than just a crown, says Papakura's Tania Dawson

* An Invercargill finalist for Miss Universe

* Whangerei woman shocked to be Miss Universe finalist

- Stuff