Tania Dawson wins Miss Universe New Zealand 2016
After a night of celebrity performances, the occasional on-stage stumble and beauty, both inside and out, Miss Universe NZ crowned its queen for 2016.
Miss Universe director Nigel Godfrey announced 23-year-old Auckland drama and music teacher Tania Dawson, as this year's grand supreme winner.
Dawson will represent New Zealand in the Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines in January 2017.
TOP FIVE:
Fifth place Jade Norman, 24, Auckland.
Fourth place, Gabrielle Kerdemelidis, 24, Christchurch
Third, Larissa Allen, 25, Tauranga
Runner Up: Seresa Lapaz, 24, Auckland
Winner: Tania Dawson, 23, Auckland
READ MORE:
* Miss Universe is more than just a crown, says Papakura's Tania Dawson
* An Invercargill finalist for Miss Universe
* Whangerei woman shocked to be Miss Universe finalist
- Stuff
Comments