Real Housewives of Auckland recap: 'You've got wang dang doodle, or you haven't'

BRAVO/MEDIAWORKS The Real Housewives of Auckland discuss sex toys.

So apparently "gold digger" Julia has been doing wealth all wrong. It's not enough to own a vineyard, inject plasma into your ageing neck, and spend $40,000 on a painting the way other people spend $3 on supermarket breath mints.

You need to have been born into a moneyed family, and to have inherited furs and "class". Thank goodness we have The Real Housewives of Auckland to teach us this stuff.

Episode four of the funniest New Zealand reality show ever belongs to Julia and her insecurities. Newly married to a man who clearly adores her and doesn't mind if she spends obscene amounts of money on stupid s..., she prefers to focus on the fact that she is not "old money", and never will be.

Julia: It's my party and I'll pull out my sex toys if I want to.

At an acting workshop organised by old-money Louise, Julia simmers unhappily until snatching - from thin air - an opportunity to mock Lou's immobile breasts and her deep voice.

supplied Louise: I have a deep voice, Julia? Do I look bothered?

"Tension is the enemy," says the acting coach, Cameron, looking deeply uncomfortable.

"Actually, I'm a back-stabbing bitch," Julia booms, lost in the moment.

supplied When Ang receives a call from Michelle, Lea looks scared.

"She's playing you, baby," Michelle tells Lou.

Meanwhile, Angela, another Housewife not born into money, is oblivious to her lesser status.

She tours a $7 million home in St Heliers with her French PA Lea that she thinks would be a parfait second home for her three children and her partner, the never-seen Kirk.

supplied Old-money, new-money: when the house is $7 million, does it really matter?

"It has lovely indoor-outdoor flow," remarks Ang as the estate agent shows them the pool, the games room, the bath with a view, and the walk-in wardrobe. "Do you have that in France?"

Ang pushes Lea into the home's lift to "go for a ride" and everyone is befuddled when the young woman somehow gets stuck in there.

supplied "Are you okay, Lea?" Anne tries to stage an intervention.

Safely outside on the tennis court, a still-shaky Lea is gobsmacked when Michelle phones Angela for another one of their cosy catch-ups, in which Michelle talks about Gilda's preeminence on the social scene and Angela nods her head a lot and smiles.

They arrange a frosty meeting at Cibo during which talk turns to Anne's "best ever" Pussy Galore party.

"I saw you shake your booty," says Michelle, encouragingly.

Anne: cats and champs.

"I've been dancing all my life." says Ang.

"Oh, really? You're a dancer? Wow," says Michelle, sensing and avoiding another "plus-size model" moment — although she is still scolded for telling Ang to pull in her tummy when wearing a cat suit, which is fair enough.

Moving on, Michelle suggests Angela attempt to make up with Gilda, again, possibly with a floral bouquet.

supplied Angela Stone, dancing queen. Just don't call her a plus-size model.

Later, Ang and Lea meet Anne at a French cafe in Sandringham; it's not your usual Housewife territory, but provides a thematic place to talk about French stuff like Champagne and Lea. The bewildered Lea has been in a car accident, and Anne wants to stage an intervention.

The Champagne Lady is concerned that Lea is being taken advantage of, forced to run endless boring errands rather than learning anything about Angela's styling business.

"I think Angela's milking the situation for all it's worth," says Anne.

supplied Remember this unpleasant incident? So does Ang.

When Ang leaves the table to take a call, Anne leans in and asks Lea, in the way of an anti-violence ad, "Are you okay?"

It turns out that Lea is feeling very stressed by her menial responsibilities, which gives Anne an idea — she could take Lea back to Goose Creek like one of her stray pussies, to help her sell Champagne! "With that gorgeous je ne sais quoi, she'd be so cute."

Having planted the friendship seed with Angela, peace-making Michelle heads to Gilda's mansion for a chef-catered lunch, during which Angela phones to apologise to Gilda and suggest their PAs check their schedules and plan a meeting.

Louise: old money, and proud of it.

"I don't have a PA," says Gilda. "Your PA can email me if you like."

"Michelle always gives people the benefit of the doubt," Gilda tells the camera. "I can't be bothered. Sometimes oil and water don't mix."

Up at the Matakana vineyard, Julia is complaining to hubby Michael (aka Dixie Normous) about "Madame Louise". She has invited the Housewives with husbands to a casual wine tasting, but of course they get into an argument about the old-money, new-money dichotomy.

supplied Gilda Kirkpatrick's book launch. She didn't have a PA there either.

"Darling, you married me because I had a dollar more than you," Dave tells Michelle.

"I married you because you had a big dick," says Michelle.

"Too much information," says Anne.

supplied Gilda Kirkpatrick: I don't want to be friends with the Angela brand.

"You stay out of it, Dixie," says Julia, pointing at Michael, who hasn't uttered a word.

"Money can buy you lots of things, but it can't buy you class," says Anne, metaphorically waving her old money in front of her face like a fan.

Back in Auckland, Gilda is heading to another cafe (in St Mary's Bay, this time) to meet with Angela, but she's not really into it. "Every time I see her she walks out, so I'm hoping as soon as I get there she'll walk out."

supplied Angela Stone: brand.

However, this time Gilda is the one who leaves, after deciding that Angela is "fake", which might be because the "lifestylist" describes herself as "a brand".

"I think Gilda might be threatened by my work," says Angela.

"I suggest next time you leave your brand at home and bring the real Angela Stone," says Gilda, who doesn't want to "be friends with a brand".

supplied Happier times, Michelle, Louise Wallace and Julia at Gilda's book launch.

In Matakana, things go a bit "wang dang doodle" when minxy Julia turns to sex talk, as is her wont. Retiring to the lounge, the ladies find themselves perusing a book of erotica that Dixie left lying around.

Then, inexplicably, Julia reveals her bag of sex toys and starts "educating" the other Housewives, although truth be told Anne is the only one who seems surprised by any of it.

"This is a cock ring," announces Julia, holding up a flesh-coloured example.

supplied "God, I hope it's sterilised.' Anne does not know quite what to make of Julia's sex toy collection.

"I foolishly put my finger out [to touch it]," Anne tells the camera. "God, I hope it's been sterilised. What's the matter with her?"

Then Julia brings out a hot pink vibrator.

"I can imagine where that's going," mutters Anne. "We get the idea."

Later to camera, Anne, thinking fondly of Cuddly Bear we must assume, says: "I think you've either got that charisma and that wang dang doodle together or you haven't."

“You’ve either got that Wang Dang Doodle together or you haven’t...” The wisdom of Anne! #RHOAKL pic.twitter.com/TXoBrljyyf — Bravo New Zealand (@BravoNewZealand) September 6, 2016

Show-and-tell done, Julia loses the spotlight to Louise, who in the guise of the Kiwi Oprah Ang wants to be, has organised a holiday in Port Douglas for All! The! Ladies!

"She steals the scene at my party," complains Julia, who has now organised two events to celebrate her fabulousness and lost control of each.

- Stuff