Why can't Hollywood do a New Zealand accent?

Warner Bros/ Universal Studios/ See-Saw Films/ Screen Australia/ Sovereign Pictures Can Hollywood pull off the Kiwi accent? Here are some examples, let us know what you think

There's a moment in the 2015 film Everest that brings you back to earth with a bump.

It comes when an Australian actor playing a New Zealander makes a neighbourly effort to capture his character's accent:

"It's mostly just paaaiin. Human beeeings, simply aaaren't built to fuunnction at the cruuising aaltitude of a seven-foouur-seven."

SUPPLIED Jason Clarke doesn't quite capture the Kiwi intonations of mountaineer Rob Hall in the 2015 movie Everest.

And so on.

READ MORE:

* The Kiwi accent – how hard is it?

* Kylie Jenner attempts to copy Kiwi model's accent

Into this exchange strides Shortland Street alum Martin Henderson, playing one of the climbers. His character's first line is to the effect of "I'm from Taranaki".

Yes he is. Amidst a sea of overwrought vowels, here is a man with the flat, under-pronunciation of an actual New Zealander. If anything, the shock of his Kiwi-ness is heightened by virtue of his line coming directly after another actor trying, and failing, to sound like he does.

Aurally, Jason Clarke's turn as Kiwi mountaineer Rob Hall isn't that bad, but it belongs in a long line of worthy Hollywood attempts at the New Zealand accent.

You will have heard these before. It could be a New Zealand accent, if they'd just stop trying so hard. Every now and then they successfully plumb the depths of a "fush" or a "chups" but mostly it's just headlong through a subtlety vacuum, bouncing between Australian, English, some South African and never quite capturing the nuances of talking without really moving your mouth.

Why? Why is our accent so hard? Are we really that inimitable? Or are we just more attuned to hearing foreigners butcher our brogue? Are there Americans cringing every time a Cliff Curtis or Melanie Lynskey​ adopts their tongue?

Honestly, I don't think there are. Any accent can be desecrated on screen. Dick van Dyke began a marvellous tradition of Americans mutilating Cockney English in Mary Poppins, and the favour has been returned on many, many occasions. Like every time Michael Caine​ tries to sound like anyone except Michael Caine.

For all those failures, though, plenty of actors nailed it. It's just that none of them did it speaking Kiwi.

"To actually try and put on a Kiwi accent is incredibly difficult," standard English accent coach Katherine Kennard said.

"What happens is you end up just sounding like you're taking the piss. It's incredibly hard to do subtly.

"With the American accent it's much easier because there's some clear sounds that can make you sound American. The 'r' being the most obvious. And the vowel sounds."

There's also the "energy" to account for, Kennard said. It's not enough to deploy a "she'll be right" with the correct vowel sounds. You need the understated-ness of the delivery as well.

The reason this is tough may be because New Zealand is the least-accessible English language accent in popular culture.

Steve Guttenberg's staggeringly bad effort in the 1990 atrocity The Boyfriend Game was the result of another character figuring his bikie makeover [no need to worry about the plot] would be best rounded off with an accent nobody knows well enough to disprove – New Zealand.

"Because we're at the arse end of nowhere, a lot of people don't hear our accent," accent coach Sarah Valentine said.

"I think a lot of Kiwis can do an American accent and a Pommy accent because it's on our television. The rest of the world don't hear [ours]."

But the people who should have heard our accent a lot are the ones being paid handsomely to replicate it. Anthony Hopkins eschewed a voice coach while preparing to play Burt Munro in The World's Fastest Indian, choosing instead to watch a documentary about the Invercargill motorcycle pioneer "two or three times".

His Southland burr ended up sounding more like a West Country pirate. If Ben Kingsley paid anyone any money at all to help him sound more authentic as part-Maori war hero Mazer Rackham in Ender's Game, he needs to ask for it back.

There are ways around this. Matthew MacFadyen barely attempted a Kiwi accent for In My Father's Den, but his character's backstory was tweaked from the book version so that he'd spent loads of time overseas. Problem solved.

Elisabeth Moss' Robin Griffen in Top of the Lake had New Zealand, Australian and American roots, which covered for whatever disaster of an accent she might have shown up with on set.

THE WUNNERS: American character actor Bruce McGill did a frighteningly good job as New Zealand journalist Peter Arnett in the 2002 HBO telemovie Live From Baghdad. It's not true-blue Kiwi, but have a listen to how decades of working for North American newsrooms had drawn out Arnett's speaking voice.

Honourable mention to Alexis Arquette​, who died this week, for her turn [before she transitioned from Robert Arquette] in the underrated Kiwi suspense flick Jack Be Nimble. Pretty damn close.

MUD-TAYBLE: Emily Watson and Keira Knightley​ recorded decent efforts along with Clarke in Everest, though both were prone to lapses. Knightley into Aussie, Watson to South African for some reason.

YEAH? NAH: The aforementioned Hopkins, Kingsley and Guttenberg. Although a little Googling unearthed this gem. A genuine contender:

- Stuff