Edge radio station hosts back to nude antics
The Edge radio station was back to its nude antics on Tuesday when it sent one of its presenters to face one of his fears.
Clinton Randell, of the morning Jay-Jay, Dom and Randell show, stripped down until he was entirely nude on one of Auckland's business corners.
It was for a good cause - raising awareness and funds for Blue September, which aims to fight prostate cancer, a disease 600 New Zealanders die from each year.
As part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's "Face Your Fear" campaign, well-known New Zealanders are being asked to front up to their biggest fears/
For some, stripping on a busy corner might seem a breeze in comparison to Dom Harvey's recent stunt, in which he allowed Avondale spiders to crawl on his face.
The show's producers have been devising the stunts, asking listeners to vote which presenter they think should take part.
When it came to the latest strip stunt, Randell was a clear favourite, with 44 per cent of listener votes, Jay-Jay with 36 per cent, and Dom with 20 per cent.
Other kiwis who have taken part in Face Your Fear include Monty Betham, who had a tarantula to crawl on him, and actor Mark Hadlow, who faced police dog.
To donate or find out more about Face Your Fears, see Faceyourfear.org.nz.
- Stuff
