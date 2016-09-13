Edge radio station hosts back to nude antics

The Edge's Clinton Randell stripped on one of Auckland's busiest streets.

The Edge radio station was back to its nude antics on Tuesday when it sent one of its presenters to face one of his fears.

Clinton Randell, of the morning Jay-Jay, Dom and Randell show, stripped down until he was entirely nude on one of Auckland's business corners.

It was for a good cause - raising awareness and funds for Blue September, which aims to fight prostate cancer, a disease 600 New Zealanders die from each year.

Toot for @clintonrandell if you see him on Spaghetti Junction! 😂 A photo posted by Jay-Jay, Dom & Randell (@jdrshow) on Sep 12, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

As part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's "Face Your Fear" campaign, well-known New Zealanders are being asked to front up to their biggest fears/

For some, stripping on a busy corner might seem a breeze in comparison to Dom Harvey's recent stunt, in which he allowed Avondale spiders to crawl on his face.

READ MORE

* Reporter 'faces his fear' for prostate cancer awareness

* Surviving prostate cancer

* Dying of embarrassment?



THE EDGE The Edge radio hosts are facing their fears for charity

The show's producers have been devising the stunts, asking listeners to vote which presenter they think should take part.

When it came to the latest strip stunt, Randell was a clear favourite, with 44 per cent of listener votes, Jay-Jay with 36 per cent, and Dom with 20 per cent.

Other kiwis who have taken part in Face Your Fear include Monty Betham, who had a tarantula to crawl on him, and actor Mark Hadlow, who faced police dog.

You guys voted, so we made @clintonrandell strip righhhhhhht down to his birthday suit at one of Auckland's busiest intersections 😳😂 A video posted by Jay-Jay, Dom & Randell (@jdrshow) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT

To donate or find out more about Face Your Fears, see Faceyourfear.org.nz.

- Stuff