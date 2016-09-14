Hosking and Oliver-Kerby brush off the 'elephant in the room'

OneNews Mike Hosking and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby have said they enjoy nothing more than ''taking the proverbial'' out of each other.

Mike Hosking and fellow broadcaster Bernadine Oliver-Kerby have continued to laugh off reports of a studio walkout by Oliver-Kerby.

Oliver-Kerby briefly walked out of the Mike Hosking Breakfast broadcast on Tuesday after Hosking said it was "man's time" as he introduced a Warriors rugby league debate.

On their radio slot on Wednesday, the pair laughed off any suggestion Oliver-Kerby had taken offence and walked out.

Bernadine Oliver Kerby said she found the whole thing hilarious.

The broadcasters have a regular slot with Radio Sport's Andrew Mulligan and Simon Doull.

Newstalk ZB Does Mike Hosking think only men are qualified to talk about rugby league?

On Wednesday, Hosking started out by saying they needed to address the elephant in the room and joked Mulligan, who wasn't in the studio, needed to be stood down.

Referring to reports on Tuesday, Hosking said:

"What is it at Fairfax that they do?

Mike Hosking said it was ''man's time'' when he introduced a rugby debate.

"Do they surgically remove their sense of humour?

"Do you think they hand out lemons and suck on them all day?"

Oliver-Kerby said there was nothing the broadcasters enjoyed more than "taking the proverbial" out of each other and on most days she won.

She joked that, unlike her co-host, she did not know anything about loafers, red wine, and toy cars.

