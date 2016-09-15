Leading Maori musician's visit inspired by New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd's stance on race relations

A desire to show support for New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd was the catalyst for why a leading Maori musician decided to come to Taranaki as part of his nationwide tour.

Rob Ruha, who picked up three gongs at last week's Waiata Maori Music Awards, said Judd was a "huge inspiration" to him, because of his stance on Maori representation and he wanted to show his tautoko for the outgoing mayor.

Judd, who championed Maori wards and spoke out about racism in Taranaki, was recently nominated for the 2017 New Zealander of the Year award.

In town for his gig at the 4th Wall Theatre on Thursday night, Ruha also ran an impromptu kapa haka masterclass at Te Pi'ipi'inga Kakano Mai I Rangiatea Kura Kaupapa Maori in New Plymouth.

Known for his expertise in the cultural art form, he said the class was a chance for him to share his "tips and tricks". Included in the masterclass was information about song composition, along with teaching techniques he used to successfully train groups.

"They were all taking notes profusely which was awesome to see," he said.

Before launching his career as a solo artist, Ruha was a kapa haka tutor and a judge at national competitions.

He said the cultural performance was a big part of his life and he believed it was an important part of the Maori music industry in Aotearoa.

"It is an art form that continues to grow and develop," he said.

While it was a form of entertainment, it offered performers a chance to strengthen their language skills, cultural practices and reinforce their identity as Maori.

Ruha said kapa haka festivals were an important showcase for original Maori music too. While he said he could put out an album with 10 te reo tracks, a competition such as Te Matatini - the national kapa haka championships - could see 250 original Maori songs performed.

Ruha was also one of the ambassadors for the inaugural Maori Music Month, which was held in August. Known as Te Marama Puoru Waiata Maori, the initiative will be an annual event, similar to New Zealand Music Month which is held in May each year.

Ruha said the concept had been embraced across the country.

"This year it was all about planting the seed," he said.

