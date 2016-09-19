Yo Tori Kelly!? Candy wants to jam with you

A south Auckland musician has been literally dreaming of Tori Kelly and now she wants to make those dreams a reality.

The Otara youth worker hopes by appealing directly to the American pop star through a unique call-out video she may score a chance to audition or jam with the chart-topping songwriter's backing band.

The idea was sparked while Candy Tusini-Rex was mentoring a group of youth on pursuing their dreams and aspirations.

During the session she realised she was instilling hope into these young people but she wasn't following her own advice.

Growing up, Tusini-Rex played guitar with an ambition to "jam" with a celebrity.

The Otara resident says, ironically, the same week as the mentoring session she had two dreams in which she was playing guitar for Tori Kelly.

As a result, she has taken the dreams as a sign that she needed to do something about it.

"I guess it's confirmation that it had to be her, but then I had to research her a bit, and hallelujah, she portrays goodness, authenticity, speaks the real deal and loves Jesus."

Since then, she has had a team helping her start a campaign on social media to get Tori Kelly's attention.

"It is going really really well, this #CANDY2JAM4TORI has been in the making for the past month," Tusini-Rex says.

"I have a team beside me working to make this happen who are tremendously amazing people from church who believe in the beauty of my wonderful dream."

Recently she released a call-out video to Tori Kelly on Facebook which has had over 900 likes, 700 shares 28,000 views.

"We launched the video and have been pumping it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Each week there is something new. Honestly I am overwhelmed with the support."

Tusini-Rex says she is hoping all this hard work will come to fruition

"It will be probably the most humbling nerve-racking to the core feeling. More importantly the feeling of accomplishment I will feel in my heart. Win or lose I am prepared."

Tusini-Rex also has some advice to those who are not pursuing their dreams.

"Believe in the beauty of your dream as it was given to you for a reason. Pursue it, because all things are possible."

To see Candy's videos go to facebook.com/CandyTheCoolGuitarist/

