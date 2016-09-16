Elemeno P set to reunite for next year's Homegrown festival

SUPPLIED Elemeno P released three albums between 2003 and 2008 - including the triple platinum Love & Disrespect.

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Drummer Scotty Pearson has confirmed that iconic Kiwi rock band Elemeno P will reunite, bringing classics such as 11:57 to the stage of next year's Homegrown festival.

Elemeno P never officially broke up, he said. It was hard getting the band together since singer Dave Gibson and guitarist Justyn Pilbrow moved to the United States.

Kirk Hargreaves Lead singer of Elemeno P Dave Gibson has been living in Brooklyn, NY, playing with a new band, Streets of Laredo.

Has playing ping-pong over oceans messed with emotions?

READ MORE:

* Christian enough for Parachute?

* Life on the road a hit with Lani Purkis

* Kiwi band Fat Freddy's Drop winning over Europe

* Kiwi band Six60 to work with Pharrell Williams on new album

The reunion was "kind of a secret", Pearson said. As acting band manager, he was not willing to comment further.

Kirk Hargreaves Bass Player Lani Purkis lives in Auckland and performs with a new band, Delete Delete.

The last time Elemeno P played at Homegrown was in 2011. At their peak they toured the world, performing at festivals such as South by Southwest in Texas. The band struck success in 2003 with their triple platinum album Love & Disrespect, and their sophomore platinum album, Trouble in Paradise, in 2005.

Nostalgic fans will remember the hits, Verona, Fast Times in Tahoe and 11:57, which the band performed alongside the likes of Steriogram and Shihad.

Since their heyday, the members of Elemeno P have kept busy with various musical projects.

Gibson moved to Brooklyn, NY, with his family. His new band, Streets of Laredo, recently released their second album.

Pilbrow has worked in the US music industry, and has been credited on numerous records in the past few years.

Bassist Lani Purkis is living in Auckland performing with her band Delete Delete, which includes Kurt Shanks and Chris van de Geer of Stellar* fame.

The first thirty bands of Homegrown's official line-up will be announced on September 26.

- Stuff