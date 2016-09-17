Amy Schumer pressured to lose weight for movie Trainwreck

DANNY MOLOSHOK After the experience, Amy Schumer has vowed that she will never again look to lose weight in order to take on a role.

Funnywoman Amy Schumer was told by movie bosses she had to lose weight for her role in Trainwreck.

The comedienne and actress, who rose to fame with her outspoken feminist stand-up routines, has revealed she was pressured to lose weight for her role in the outrageous romantic comedy.

When asked by UK chat show host Jonathan Ross how becoming a Hollywood star has changed her, Amy, 35, admits, "The only change was that it was explained to me before I did that movie (Trainwreck) that if you weigh over 140 pounds (63 kilogram) as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes."

The request to lose weight came despite her writing the film and drawing on her own experiences to create the character she played in the movie, also called Amy.

READ MORE:

* ​Amy Schumer's Auckland show details announced

* Amy Schumer hits back at body-shamers with proof she's basically a Greek goddess

* Amy Schumer calls out Internet 'trolls' with 'strong' image

* Amy Schumer slams dude who harasses her for a selfie

* Anna Wintour 'to appear on Inside Amy Schumer'

* Amy Schumer's glam Vanity Fair cover

* Amy Schumer not impressed with feature in Glamour's plus-size issue

After the experience, the star has vowed that she will never again look to lose weight in order to take on a role.

"I didn't know that so I lost some weight to do that but never again," she adds.

The interview airs on Saturday.

Amy recently released a tell-all book about her life, titled The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, in which she recalls how she went from living in luxury as the daughter of a furniture magnate, to poverty when her father fell ill.

Speaking about her change in fortunes she jokes, "I was a rich kid and then at 12 all of a sudden we were barely eating a goat around the fire.

"I could tell most clearly by the quality of my birthday parties because one year we had in New York, a farm party and there were farm animals... And then the next year my birthday party, after we went bankrupt, my parents just put a light fixture on the floor and my dad put a video camera upside down and we just danced around pretending like we were dancing on the ceiling (her party was themed after the Lionel Richie song Dancing on the Ceiling)."

﻿Best known for her hit TV series Inside Amy Schumer, which airs in New Zealand on Comedy Central, the Golden Globe nominated funny girl is now taking her stand-up comedy routine around the world.

Schumer announced her world tour in June and her tour includes one show scheduled for Auckland's Vector Arena on Saturday December 17, riding on the back of her Australian tour dates.

- Cover Media