Real Housewives of Auckland recap, ep 6: "She runs at the mouth"

MEDIAWORKS The Housewives' Port Douglas holiday takes a sour turn.

It's all Lou's fault. She jinxed The Real Housewives of Auckland's Port Douglas holiday, the one where Julia made a racist comment and everyone wished they could get the heck off their luxury yacht and head straight home. She did it with her optimism.

"I actually think it's gone really, really well," Lou tells Anne at the beginning of episode six, basking beneath a bright blue sky. "I am surprised and amazed and really relieved."

Minutes later, two women are in tears, another is incandescent with rage and the shark Lou saw ("Oh my god, there's wildlife") is forgotten.

A lighter moment in Port Douglas.

We don't see it on camera, but what happens is this: Gilda asks Michelle for a hand onto her sun lounger and Julia says, "Don't treat Michelle like your boat n.....", which is apparently a well-known term among boaties who don't mind making racist comments.

Julia Sloane and Michelle Blanchard on holiday in Port Douglas.

Julia is immediately remorseful: "I did the most stupid thing, the most stupid comment. I can't believe I could say something like that." She retreats to a seating area where Ang attempts to console her. "It's a tube of toothpaste," says Ang. "Once it's out you can't put it back in."

Elsewhere, Gilda supports Michelle, who is calm and bitterly disappointed. "My god, you called me that. It's disgusting," says Michelle.

supplied Michelle Blanchard, Louise Wallace and Julia Sloane at Gilda Kirkpatrick's book launch.

"I could see this beautiful, proud woman has literally been shattered inside," Gilda says to camera.

But when Julia attempts to apologise, misjuging her timing, Michelle snaps. "Someone needs to tell you you're not funny. You're not f...... funny. You're a grown-a.. woman. It's not a term you use in this day and age. You're an idiot. You're a f...... w.... Get out of my face! I will throw you the f... overboard." Michelle throws her Champagne in Julia's face, then smashes the glass.

"I just feel sick actually, just the fact that it's me that's caused this huge problem between us," says Julia.

supplied Julia Sloane and Angela Stone

"I don't know what Julia's education is, what her background is," says Lou. "She runs at the mouth and this time she ran at the mouth with dire consequences. This is going to be one of the great learning experiences of Julia's life. Perhaps a definitive learning experience."

Lou then gives us a lesson on who might be allowed to use the N word — people like Kanye West, for example — because she is a contemporary woman of the world.

Back at her villa, Ang lounges on the sofa while Lea the French PA does some ironing. Ang's partner Kirk FaceTimes her, and she attempts to describe what's happened. "Julia said something I can't even repeat," she explains, at which Kirk wrinkles his forehead in confusion.

Julia Sloane: "It was a stupid, stupid throwaway comment."

Lou and Anne are in their villa contemplating Anne's extensive collection of nutritional supplements. "What the hell are all the bottles?" asks Lou.

"Why do you think I look so fantastic?" says Anne. "This is Healthy Liver. How do you think I drink so much Champagne and look like this?"

The time has arrived for Ang's planned helicopter trip, the one with which she so deftly stole Lou's thunder in the last episode. "I need my own helicopter," says Ang. "It will be branded Angela Stone, with diamonds all over it."

Michelle Blanchard: "I am a proud black woman."

Wisely, Michelle and Gilda stay at the resort to take a beach walk and decompress after the high emotion of the boat trip. The others head off for lunch and laughing yoga in the rainforest.

Angie the Aussie spiritualist gets them to say words in a fake-laughing style: "Hi hi hi hi hi! Buongiorno-ho-ho-ho-ho!"

"Get on your Yamaha-ha-ha-ha!" says Angie.

GILDA KIRKPATRICK/INSTAGRAM Gilda Kirkpatrick, soaking up the sun in Port Douglas.

"What about your Ha-ha-ha-ha-Harley? Heh heh heh," says Anne.

Julia gives it a shot, but says she is still feeling shaky and nervous, and is struggling to focus. Angie narrows in on her aura, then stares into Julia's eyes until she cries.

They head up into a treehouse to drink Champagne (do they ever drink anything else) and Julia tells Ang how much she appreciated their day in the rainforest, including the "witchy-poo" business with Angie.

The Real Housewives of Auckland.

"It's nice to be taken seriously," says Ang, "and it's nice to be popular."

Reunited at the resort, all the ladies head poolside for cocktails on sunloungers. Michelle and Julia avoid each other and the situation feels hideously awkward until Angela stands up to dip her feet in the water.

"Angela's looking very nice, wanting to show off the plus-size model figure that she's got," says Anne.

SUPPLIED Real Housewives of Auckland. Maybe the next holiday will be better.

It becomes obvious that Ang has been fake-tanning; there are tell-tale orangey smears on her white swimsuit.

"She looked like she shat herself," says Michelle.

Home again in her Parnell apartment, Julia fills hubby Michael in on what happened in Port Douglas. Well, not really, because she has been phoning him "every five minutes" while she's been away. "You should see your phone bill," says Michael, who advises Julia to get on and apologise to Michelle if they are ever to be friends.

So she arranges a meeting at Euro where she attempts to explain herself.

"It was a stupid, stupid throwaway comment," Julia tells Michelle, looking to be on the verge of tears. "It was nothing to do with ethnicity — I would have said it to anybody."

Michelle is "confused" as to how Julia has got to adulthood without learning the significance of that word. She explains that her mother was a born again Christian, and while it is not her practice to hold on to negative stuff, "I'm a proud black woman and I will hold on to that."

"I would love it if you could accept my apology," says Julia.

"You going to go home and watch Roots and 12 Years a Slave?" says Michelle.

There's an ending for the episode, but no real resolution for the women. Watch this space.

