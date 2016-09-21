Troubled tiler wins case against The Block

MediaWorks Tiler Ljubisa 'Bob' Djurdjevic was featured in an episode themed 'tiler troubles' in 2015.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has rebuked reality show The Block for the way it portrayed a "temperamental European tiler".

Ljubisa​ "Bob" Djurdjevic​ complained about his appearance in The Block: Villa Wars – and the BSA agreed he was misrepresented.

Djurdjevic was described as a "temperamental European tiler" who allegedly wanted to be paid in advance and went "AWOL" when he was not paid during a "tradie troubles" episode on October 28, 2015.

MediaWorks The BSA said MediaWorks TV had unfairly portrayed a tiler's work ethic in a 2015 episode of The Block: Villa Wars.

The BSA ordered broadcaster MediaWorks TV to pay costs to the Crown of $1,500.



Djurdjevic​ had made it clear to MediaWorks he did not want to be shown on the programme and complained the network misrepresented his work ethic.

During the episode Djurdjevic​ was allegedly late to the site, wanted to be paid upfront.

The Authority found the claims were inaccurate, misleading, and Djurdjevic​ wasn't informed of the nature of his participation in the programme.

"Mr Djurdjevic​ was not given a reasonable opportunity to comment on how he was portrayed in the broadcast because he did not know he was going to feature in the broadcast or the angle that would be taken," the BSA said.

"We remind broadcasters that in reality television, the 'story' and the pace of filming cannot be prioritised over fairness to participants ... This programme had the potential to be damaging to Mr Djurdjevic's​ professional reputation and business interests and the broadcaster ought to have recognised this."

The BSA said the episode should still have gone ahead, but Djurdjevic​ should have been given the opportunity to comment and defend himself or his identity should have been "masked".

A MediaWorks spokesman said Djurdjevic​ was "portrayed in an unfavourable and unfair way" and although issues "resulted from failures by the producer ... Warner Brothers TV to follow proper process", MediaWorks takes full responsibility.

"We accept the BSA's decision and would like to apologise once again to Mr Djurdjevic​ for any distress this has caused him."

