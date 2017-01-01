Short story: Karangahake

N/A

Diocesan School for Girls' Joanna Li's Karangahake was the winner of the Secondary Schools Category of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards 2016. Judge Paula Morris described the Vietnam War story as "fluent and accomplished, deftly evoking an era and a place".

Karangahake

There's no way to make this pretty, you think, pen poised on the back of a sandwich bag. Normally, you'd get a sheet of brown paper, a little crumpled, and really too thin to be writing letters on, but they introduced new rations last month, and with everything that you've seen on the field since, you're not complaining. You're luckier than most, even if that's not how you'd describe yourself right now.

Tell us how it is over there, the letter reads, and you wince. How are you supposed to reply? Nobody in your family has ever been overseas, not even across the ditch – except for you, of course, but god, this is the wrong situation to do so. You're not sure how to frame the stunning landscape of hills and endless sky, without the smoke and dirt and death. You can't describe the golden corn fields, because they've been razed to the ground. You can't even describe the cities, the constant clanking hustle bustle, the cloying smell of rice wine that the other men talk of, because you haven't been there yet.

You focus on the other parts of the letter instead. There's a lot of controversy here, your mother writes from across the Pacific Ocean. People shouting on the streets. Your sister is one of them – here there's a scrawl in a different writing – we ain't got no business sticking our noses into Indochina. Let America do what they want, we should have no part of it.

Right, you mutter to yourself, as you wring out your socks in the humid air. You wish you shared the same view, but there are kids dying and you're here to do your job, not on some heroic crusade. You think of your rag tag family back home, pots and pans and out on the streets of their tiny town screaming, and you chuckle. Maybe not your mother, certainly not your father, but you wouldn't expect anything else from Katherine. There had already been grumblings when you were deployed, all those months ago. Figures that it would be the thing she latched on to.

A couple of the men in your platoon cast you sideways glances, and you quickly shut up. In places like this, even with the vibrant green around them, there's not much cause for laughter, and you can see why people look down on it, but at the same time, you think privately to yourself, isn't some laughter better than none?

They might be closing up the Paeroa-Waihi line soon, you know, near Karangahake, the letter continues. A fancy schmancy new tunnel opening up close by. Maybe we can day trip down like we did when you and Katherine were little. Do try to get home before they close it up yeah?

It's funny, your mother phrases it like you've got a choice, like you can come home at any time, like it's a given that you will come home, it's just a matter of when.

I'm trying, you think later, when you're camped out behind a bush and straining your ears over the sound of the rain for the enemy. You weren't trained for a guerrilla war, but really, none of your men were. The Viet Cong fight dirty, and maybe in front of the TV back home, you would've ranted about honour and duty, and what it meant to be a soldier, but now, you understand. These people aren't soldiers, they're just trying to survive. You all are.

It's a mission a couple days later that gives you a cold feeling in the gut. The mission is bulls... . It's all bulls... . You're going to get ambushed, you just know it. You could feel it rising up in your throat like bile at the back of your throat, and it makes you restless and weary at the same time.

So it's almost a relief when the first bullet embeds itself in the trunk of a tree four centimetres from your left ear, and you drop immediately to the ground, almost a relief when you hear the shout to take cover. This you know, this you were trained for, the immediate fight or flight response. You can take the action, but not the anticipation.

You roll sideways into a bush, and yank the rookies with you. People tried to avoid the new recruits, because they were likely to get killed, and being near them meant you were likely to get killed too. You had had that attitude too for a long time, before you mentioned it in a letter back home, and your mother delivered you an earful through carefully formed words. You didn't realise how you could be chastised from another lifetime away.

You wait. There's a second of silence, and the rain drips into your boots. You wait.

Then there's a shout, but no movement to correspond with it, and that's the only warning you have before your commander yells "Motherf... – "

I'm sorry, you think, as the grenade rolls right beneath your feet. There's yelling and screaming, but you're not listening, you're pushing your men out of the way, the ones that still had the fresh faced look, the ones who were supposed to survive, but it's too late. In the next split of a second, before you and your men and possibly this whole forest will be blown to bits, you close your eyes, and think of baked potatoes on the kitchen table, and idle conversation that didn't have a purpose. I'm sorry.

Visit the line for me, won't you?

+++++

Years later, Katherine will sit at her kitchen table and listen to her son ramble on about what he learned in history at school today. He will talk about the fear of communism, the domino effect, the famous, gruesome picture with the children and napalm. Katherine will sit back and think about the brother that never came home, an uncle her children never knew. She'll think about the old line at Karangahake, saved purely for tourists now, visited after the sandwich bag letter came, after the silent box of possessions came with a typed condolences letter, and just last weekend for a walk. And an old anger will well up inside her chest as she snaps, "War is more than just cause and effect."

It's the first and only time her son will look truly afraid of her.

But for now, she holds her mother's hand, and they read the letter on the back of the sandwich bag.

- Sunday Magazine