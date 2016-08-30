Coming full circle at Circa

Wellington's Circa Theatre celebrating 40 years of Roger Hall

One of New Zealand's most successful playwrights is bringing his latest work to Wellington's Circa Theatre, to help mark an important milestone.

As part of the theatre's 40th anniversary celebrations this year, rehearsals are well underway for a brand new Roger Hall play, Last Legs.

It's a fitting tribute to the well-known theatre where Hall's debut production, Glide Time, premiered in 1976.

SUPPLIED Poster for a performance of Glide Time by Roger Hall by Circa Theatre, 1976.

The new work features actress Jane Waddell, who has been performing in Hall's plays for years and been cast in more of his works than any other actor.

The partnership is one she said she thoroughly enjoyed, particularly because she knew just how well audiences reacted to Hall's work.

RUBY MACANDREW CHEERS: The cast raise their glasses to 40 years of Roger Hall at Circa Theatre.

"The thing about Roger is that he does know his audience and when you're playing to a full house, there's nothing like that wave of laughter that starts at the back of the auditorium and rolls right down through the audience and onto the stage," she said.

Waddell will be joined by a small ensemble of Wellington actors, including Ray Henwood and Stephen Gledhill, all under the direction of fellow Hall mainstay Ross Jolly.

Jolly started out as an actor, before slowly turning his focus to directing.

He said the thrill of directing a Roger Hall piece came from knowing that a loyal audience would always turn out to see the play, sometimes solely based on name recognition.

"I call them social comedies. They're enormously popular. He's a brand - people ask for The Roger Hall and he's earned that by writing so many plays."

Last Legs is a comedy set in an upmarket retirement community, where residents fill their twilight years with greed, jealousy, love and lust.

It explores the themes of positive ageing, particularly relevant with New Zealand's ageing population.

The play is set to utilise Circa's compact size to help create a connection with the audience, with parts often breaking the fourth wall to actively engage with those seated in the first few rows.

The audience isn't the only ones at Hall's mercy, though, according to Jolly.

"He's an equal opportunity leg-puller, everybody gets mocked slightly in a Roger Hall play."

* Last Legs is on at Circa Theatre from September 10 to October 8.

