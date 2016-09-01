Shaolin monks bring their secrets to NZ

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz The Shaolin Warriors perform for the children of Ponsonby Intermediate School.

World-famous monks from China's Shaolin Temple have hit our shores and captivated their first audience with death-defying acts.

Five Shaolin Warriors from China performed a show to a crowd of cheering tweens at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate School in the lead up to their New Zealand tour.

Becoming a Shaolin warrior in China is a life-long commitment to specific physical combat and spiritual meditation training. Through Ch'an (Zen), warriors calm their bodies and focus their minds to endure pain and discomfort.

Bevan Read Shaolin Warriors pose with Ponsonby Intermediate school after demonstrating some of their moves.

One warrior showed off his tolerance for pain by sticking sharp rods into his throat. Another used his abs as a chopping board and hammered a sharp knife down his stomach to chop celery.

The warriors practiced their art for more than 16 years. Wang Changnian, 34, had been training for 26 years.

Bevan Read Shaolin Warrior, Wang Changnian, 34, has been training in Kung Fu for over 28 years.

"I have been training since I was eight. I started from a very young age and studied a very long time to become a master," he said.

"Shaolin kung fu is not only martial arts but also zen philosophy. Zen philosophy is deeply rooted in the Chinese culture, it can make people strong and healthy and is always practiced with kung fu because kung fu is very hard [on the body] zen makes people strong and keeps moving so they can get through the pain.

"New Zealand is a wonderful and beautiful country and many people want to come to New Zealand. We are very happy to come here and to show the New Zealand people Chinese kung fu and Chinese culture."

After the show the Shaolin warriors taught a master class to a group of Auckland's kung fu students. Ezequiel Cancina is a 30-year-old shaolin kung fu student who trained in Argentina for 10 years before coming to New Zealand.

"I'm excited. I usually prefer learning the forms. There's the martial arts part and then the forms, the artistic part, which is like the choreography," Cancina said.

"That's when you challenge yourself."

The Shaolin Warriors perform at the St James Theatre, Wellington from 31 August to 4 September, and in Auckland from 7 to 11 September.





