Burning Man: Weird and wonderful

Burning Man 2016 brings together art, celebrity and da Vinci in the desert

ROMA COSTUME/FACEBOOK Paris Hilton at Burning Man.

It seems like the annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada was the place to be for certain celebrity types this year, with Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne and even Paris Hilton all getting down and dirty in the desert dust.

But there are weirder - and certainly more interesting - things than those three to be seen at Burning Man. Check out this stunning pic:

Getty Medusa art installation at Burning Man Festival.

Or this real-life 'dreamliner'.

Getty Fans dance at Distrikt at the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Strato: Black Rock City’s Biggest Art Car: Converted 747 Lands at Burning Man https://t.co/crgwGpbpEo #startup pic.twitter.com/Zxd8yqqcH3 — Mark Carrington (@Stratocharge) September 3, 2016

OK, time to get the celebrity snaps out of the way. Here's Paris Hilton channelling her inner viking goddess.

If you're at Burning Man this year, you might just see Paris Hilton or Cara Delevingne: https://t.co/3FbajKSjSi pic.twitter.com/KAUy41DtiK — E! News (@enews) September 3, 2016

And model Cara Delevingne getting up close and (too?) personal with Clint's son Scott Eastwood.

September 03: Cara Delevingne with Scott Eastwood at 'Burning Man Festival' in Nevada. pic.twitter.com/Ox7AmVbT1v — Caraimages (@Caraimages) September 4, 2016

The theme of this year's Burning Man was 'DaVinci's Workshop'. Accordingly, the Burning Man itself was modelled after da Vinci's famous Vitruvian Man drawing.

And these buildings look like they might have been modelled after the Tower Of Pisa?

The Coolest Art & Architecture at Burning Man 2016 https://t.co/13VU7Hfl2f #burningman #Nevada pic.twitter.com/lKXBqmmSs7 — SimonThompson ✪➤ (@Tunnelbreeze) September 1, 2016 Inspiration was also drawn from the animal kingdom, resulting in this hog-wild sculpture. Inspiration was also drawn from the animal kingdom, resulting in this hog-wild sculpture.

And this far-out cetacean.

Burning Man. It's enough to send you head over heels.

