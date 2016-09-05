Colin McCahon painting could become NZ's priciest artwork

'The Canoe Tainui' goes under the hammer this week for the first time in nearly five decades.

A Colin McCahon painting going under the hammer in Auckland on Wednesday could become the most expensive piece of artwork ever sold in New Zealand.

Art & Object director Ben Plumbly said the auction company expected McCahon's 'Canoe Tainui' to sell for between $1.2 million and $2 million.

McCahon is now recognised as one of New Zealand's finest painters but struggled for acceptance in his lifetime.

Painter Colin McCahon, pictured in 1982, is now recognised as one of New Zealand's greatest artists.
'Canoe Tainui', previously owned by Tim and Sherrah Francis, is on the market for the first time in 50 years as part of their extensive private collection.

The Francis' paid $500 in 1969 for the eight-panelled work that tells the story of Tainui's whakapapa. 

The most expensive painting sold in New Zealand was the last painting by iconic artist Charles Frederick Goldie, 'A Noble Relic of a Noble Race'.

That broke the New Zealand record in April when it sold for $1,337,687. An initial sale amount was $1.175 million, but didn't include the buyer's premium and fees.

