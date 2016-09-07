Giant brain fights Alzheimer's

The giant sculpture that shows Alzheimer's destruction of the brain

Stuff.co.nz New light sculpture hopes to raise awareness around Alzheimers

It lights up at night - and then it talks to you.

This giant sculpture is sitting in Auckland's Aotea Square this month - aiming to raise awareness of World Alzheimer's Month.

The 13m x 13m x 3.5m sculpture Affinity "depicts the dazzling complexity and connectivity of the human brain and explores the effects of Alzheimer's disease", organisers say.

The orbs represent the brain's neurons, and when touched, set up a display of sound and light which depicts the transmission of messages between neurons.

Sounds and stories about dementia come from the orbs - recordings from the production The Keys are in the Margarine in which actors relay word for word, the real life experiences of kiwi's impacted by dementia.

The colour changes, from white to purple, are meant to represent the gradual and irreversible effects of Alzheimer's on the human brain.

- Stuff