$1.35m for McCahon painting

Colin McCahon painting sells for $1.35m - officially NZ's most expensive artwork

LIVE AUCTIONEERS Selling at auction for $1.35m the Canoe Tainui broke the record as the most expensive piece of art sold in New Zealand.

A Colin McCahon painting has sold for $1.35 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of artwork ever sold in New Zealand.

McMahon's piece, the Canoe Tainui, was snapped up at Auckland's Art & Object auction house on Wednesday night.

The auction company was expecting it would sell for between $1.2 million and $2 million.

SUPPLIED Colin McCahon in his studio in 1982. SUPPLIED 15/09/2004

And they were on the money, with a hotly contested auction between several bidders on phones and others in the room.

READ MORE:

* Wellington couple's huge, historically important art collection to go on sale

* McCahon work gifted to Te Papa

* Full text of secret Colin McCahon note revealed

* New stolen McCahon twist

* Goldie pips McCahon to rake in biggest price at Auckland auction of rare NZ art

'Canoe Tainui' was previously owned by Wellington couple Tim and Sherrah Francis, and was on the market for the first time in 50 years as part of a sale of their extensive private collection.

Supplied McCahon's 1958 'Now Is The Hour We Must Say Goodbye' painting fetched $117,500 on Wednesday.

The Francises paid $500 in 1969 for the eight-panelled work that tells the story of Tainui's whakapapa.

The couple were avid collectors of New Zealand art for 60 years before their deaths this year.

Bidding on Canoe Tainui started at $800,000, with the first bid on behalf of the vendor.

'The Canoe Tainui' goes under the hammer this week for the first time in nearly five decades.

It was described at the auction as "perhaps the most important painting to come on the auction market, perhaps ever".

The auctioneer said it was "easily" the most expensive artwork ever sold in New Zealand, "and isn't it fantastic that Colin McCahon will hold that record".

The previous most expensive painting sold in New Zealand was the last piece by iconic artist Charles Frederick Goldie, 'A Noble Relic of a Noble Race'.

SUPPLIED Tim and Sherrah Francis' art collection. Hallway: Here is the Milan Mrkusich "Seven Elements in Combination (Blue)" again, on the left, and Colin McCahon's "Now is the Hour" facing on the left of the doorway, with Mrkusich's "Golden Centre Emblem" 1963 on the right. There are three from Charles Tole along the top (l-r) "Industrial Pattern" 1974-5, "A Map of the Auckland Province" 1945, and "Water Tower" 1983-4.

That broke the New Zealand record in April this year when it sold for $1,337,687.

An initial sale amount was $1.175 million, but didn't include the buyer's premium and fees.

Another iconic McCahon painting, his 1958 'Now Is The Hour We Must Say Goodbye' painting, fetched $117,500 on Wednesday night.

SUPPLIED Tim and Sherrah Francis at the breakfast table in New York. In the background are paintings by Thomas Arthur McCormack and Colin McCahon.

- Stuff