Tongue of the Dog a hit

Michael Parekowhai's Tongue of the Dog in Hamilton proves popular

The eyecatching sculpture in the centre of Hamilton that had tongues wagging when it was first erected has sparked interest from afar.

Pictures of world-renowned sculptor Michael Parekowhai's Tongue of the Dog have been popping up all over social media since it was unveiled in May.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson said the sculpture had added to the visitor experience.

"Every time a new sculpture is unveiled in the city, there's been a spike. People are drawn to it. They want to take photos with it."

Having an internationally recognised artist develop it has helped too, he said.

"Public art is something that adds to visitor attraction, whether it be culture or fashion or hospitality or retail. Public art definitely helps."

The $700,000 sculpture was gifted to the city by philanthropic arts group Mesh Sculpture Hamilton and funded by donations from more than 70 donors. It had its official opening in May.

The work is 8 metres high and 3.5m wide and gives the impression of being constructed out of giant-sized versions of Cuisenaire rods.

Mesh spokesman Stuart Anderson said sculptures add to the tourist experience.

"I don't know if the sculptures, in their own right, will make the city an attraction, but I think they make it a tourist experience while they're here.

"There's barely a day that I go past the Tongue of the Dog and don't see a person taking a photograph of it."

Anderson said the sculptures were about enhancing people's experience and celebrating the city.

"We don't do these things to make people come here.

"There are very few sculptures around the world that people deliberately travel somewhere to see. But certainly they make a city really interesting.

"If you come here for another reason and you walk around and you go, wow, that's pretty cool, and you take a photo of it and stick it on social media and lots of people see it, then it's doing its job in making people's experience that much better.

"It's about expressing that we're proud of our city."

The sculpture references Waikato River creation myths and is set in a shallow pool.

A "tongue" of water protrudes from the artwork at a height of 4.5m.

The artwork took eight months to complete.

Mesh Sculpture Hamilton

Mesh is a charitable trust formed in 2010 to raise money for and commission nationally significant artworks which are then gifted to the city

The trust does not receive ratepayer funding

In 2012, Mesh gifted Te Pumanawa o te Whenua - Best Connection to the city. The work, by artist Seung Yul Oh, is located at the Claudelands Event Centre

In 2013, Mesh gifted artist Lonnie Hutchinson's sculpture Te Waharoa ki te Ao Maarama - The Entranceway to the World of Enlightenment. The work is located on Pembroke Street

- Stuff