McCahon designs feature in auction

McCahon designs available for the bidding in art auction booty

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Fine Art Society director Grant Bezett holds a lithographic portfolio of 15 drawings by Colin McCahon, one of the items up for grabs in Monday night's Waikato Art Auction. Behind him is George Pruden's dramatic painting Burn Off, King Country, which is this year's "star of the show".

A sketch for the window of a church in Te Puke by Colin McCahon will likely be one of the most sought-after works at this year's Waikato Art Auction.

With an estimated value of $9000 to $14,000, the sketch will likely not be attractive enough to end up taking pride of place on anyone's living room wall, New Zealand Fine Art Society director Grant Bezett said.

However, it will still be coveted by those with an appreciation of McCahon's significance, and on Monday night the sketch will be one of the items to keep an eye on at the Hamilton Returned and Services Association auction.

McCahon is very much the artist du jour. Earlier this month, his painting Canoe Tainui sold for $1.35 million, setting a record as the most expensive piece of artwork sold at auction in New Zealand.

The sketch ended up as a central design in St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Te Puke, and can still be seen today.

"It would be good for Waikato Museum to be able to have it in their collection," Bezett said, "or the Roman Catholic Church might want it."

Also up for auction is a copy of McCahon's lithographic portfolio of 15 drawings dating from 1951 and 1952. It is expected to sell for around $2000. Much more recognisable as a McCahon work, it was discovered in a sealed envelope underneath a bed and brought into Aesthete Gallery by a woman who would have been happy to part with it for $50.

Gallery owner Lyn Chapman advised the woman to instead put the piece into the auction, where it might receive something closer to its true worth.

The "star of the show" this year is a dramatic depiction of the clearing of native bush in the King Country in 1908. Painted by George Pruden, the painting is a large work and still in its original 1908 oak and gold frame.

It depicts an area where the larger trees have been felled and the remaining bush is being burnt off.

"It's a very un-PC scene, but it is exactly what we did," Bezett said. "It really is quite a striking painting. You can imagine it taking pride of place in a lodge or a big hotel or some public place."

There is a reference in The King Country Chronicle in 1908 of a burn-off near Otorohanga, which may well be the same event.

Among the 96 lots are several other paintings of interest, including the largest known self-portrait by Waikato artist Ida Carey. Painted in 1946, it is being offered for sale by Carey's family for the first time.

Two other portraits by Carey are also in the sale.

The auction will be held at 6.30pm on Monday and the collection is on view at Aesthete Gallery, as well as online at aesthete.co.nz.



