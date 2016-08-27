Third win for Paul Cleave

Christchurch's Paul Cleave wins Ngaio Marsh crime writing award for third time

supplied Author Paul Cleave pictured winning the 2015 Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel. Cleave is also the 2016 winner.

Christchurch crime writer Paul Cleave has become the first to win the Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel three times.

Cleave was awarded the prize in a ceremony at the Christchurch Art Gallery on Saturday night for his ninth novel Trust No One (Upstart Press) about a crime writer diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's who confesses to murders depicted in his books.

He took home the award in 2015 and 2011.

supplied Ray Berard won the 2016 Ngaio Marsh Award for Best First Novel for his book Inside the Black Horse.

The Ngaio Marsh Awards judging panel praised Trust No One as "a stunningly audacious novel that functions as a literary hall of mirrors … it succeeds brilliantly on many different levels".

Read more:

* NZ crime writers not appreciated in home country

* NZ crime writing is 'world class'

The other finalists for the Best Crime Novel Award were: Adam Christopher for Made to Kill (Titan Books), Tanya Moir for The Legend of Winstone Blackhat (Vintage) and Ben Sanders for American Blood (Allen & Unwin) and Ray Berard for Inside The Black Horse (Mary Egan Publishing).

Trust No One by Paul Cleave was described by judges as "brilliant on many levels".

Berard, a first time author won the award for Best First Novel for his tale Inside The Black Horse.

Judges described it as "a lucid and potent portrait of good people and gangsters that is unmistakably Kiwi in flavour and tone... a fine crime story with considerable depth."

It was the first time the award for debut authors was made but the category had received a large number of entries.

The other finalists for the award were John Daniell for The Fixer (Upstart Press), Jen Shieff for The Gentlemen's Club (Mary Egan Publishing) and Jane Woodham for Twister (RosaMira Books).

Award founder Craig Sisterton said it had been a long and tough "investigation" with a record number of entries, a new category and several rounds of judging.

"Overall, the international judges were blown away by the quality and variety of our Kiwi crime tales."















- Stuff