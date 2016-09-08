Author's love letter to best friend

Eat Pray Love's Elizabeth Gilbert reveals new love with best friend, author Rayya Elias

Noam Galai Authors Elizabeth Gilbert and Rayya Elias attend Rayya Elias In Conversation With Elizabeth Gilbert in 2014.

Author Elizabeth Gilbert, who split from her husband of nine years in July, says she's in love with her best friend, fellow author Rayya Elias.

Elias, who was recently diagnosed with incurable pancreatic and liver cancer, was mentored by Gilbert during the writing of her first book, Harley Loco: A Memoir of Hard Living, Hair, and Post Punk, from the Middle East to the Lower East Side.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Gilbert says the terminal diagnosis uncovered her true feelings for her longtime friend.

Those feelings led to Gilbert's divorce from Jose Nunes, whom she described falling for at the end of her best-selling memoir, Eat Pray Love.

"In the moment I first learned of Rayya's diagnosis," writes Gilbert, "a trap door opened at the bottom of my heart (a trap door I didn't even know was there) and my entire existence fell straight through that door.

"From that moment forward, everything became about HER. I cancelled everything in my life that could be cancelled, and I went straight to her side, where I have been ever since."

The post goes on the explain their connection and Gilbert's love for Elias.

"She's my role model, my travelling companion, my most reliable source of light, my fortitude, my most trusted confidante. In short, she is my PERSON."

The posting was confirmed by Gilbert's publicist at Riverhead Books, Jynne Martin.

Gilbert says she is making her relationship with Elias public because such "truth and transparency'' make her life easier and more ethical.

She asked her readers for their love.

- AP with Stuff