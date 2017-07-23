Book review: White Trash by Nancy Isenberg

White trash. Rednecks. Hillbillies. Crackers. Trailer trash. Lubbers. Clay-eaters. Rubbish people.

The lexicon of insult words for poor, rural, white Americans is very long, and the images we have of them are familiar ones. The moronic, inbred, banjo-strumming mountain people of James Dickey's novel and film Deliverance. The unwashed degenerates, with their hordes of dirty, idiot children, in the novels of William Faulkner and Erskine Caldwell. Crass trailer park exhibitionists, waving Confederate flags, who appear on "reality" TV shows. More benignly, the impoverished Okies and Arkies on the move, looking for a better life, in John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath.

Nancy Isenberg's White Trash is a large and sometimes rambling book – 300 closely-printed pages of text and more than 100 pages of notes and references. But its central message is clear. By looking closely at America's poor whites, Isenberg aims to break down the illusion that America is a classless society, where a little hard work will allow anybody to rise to the top.

As she sees it, there has always been a white underclass in America, from the days of British colonisation to the present. Usually ignored or patronised by conservatives and liberals, this "white trash" class is regularly caricatured as being lazy and uncouth, which often provides a good excuse not to extend federal assistance to them.

Isenberg's argument is a sturdy one. Subtitling her book The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America, she takes us through four centuries of American history. She ticks off the widespread British use in its American colonies of landless white indentured servants and semi-slaves. She notes the contemptuous attitudes of America's founding fathers (Ben Franklin, Tom Paine and Thomas Jefferson) towards the impoverished poor.

As the white, rural poor became more concentrated in the South, Isenberg's Civil War chapters focus on the huge social divide in the Confederacy between the wealthy plantation owners who supported slavery, and the impoverished whites who didn't give a hoot either way and didn't want to fight "the rich man's war". And after the Civil War, there was the plague of eugenics where, rather than finding ways to alleviate poverty, "progressive" people thought the way to deal with "white trash" was to sterilise them out of existence.

Unfortunately, the nearer she approaches the present, the more Isenberg veers off into media representations of white trash rather than real social analysis. So we get pages on the appeal of Elvis and Dolly Parton and the good ol' boy president Jimmy Carter and Sarah Palin and others. This is interesting, but somehow more superficial than the rest of the book.

Even so, this is a stimulating book, filled with interesting anecdotes and sometimes chastening detail. A widespread middle-class myth states that if you're poor in a land of opportunity, it must be your own fault. Isenberg's thesis shows this ain't necessarily so.

