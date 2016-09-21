Jolie-Pitt kids get fame lessons

Angelina Jolie teaches her children about fame

HOLLYSCOOP A sad day in Hollywood: Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage.

As news of the Brangelina split unfolds, take a look back at a story from May that explored the life in the spotlight for the Joile-Pitt brood:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt only explained their fame to their children so they "wouldn't be afraid" by the attention they receive when out.

The couple, arguably the most famous in Hollywood, have six children - three biological and three adopted.

GETTY IMAGES Angelina Jolie sasy she's explained fame to her children. .

Due to their high profiles, they are constantly approached by fans and photographers while in public, and Angelina and Brad have taught their offspring that the attention is part and parcel of being successful actors.

"We only explain it so they're not afraid when they see people coming at you with a camera because it can feel aggressive," Angelina said during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Angelina Jolie reveals what it's like growing up a Jolie-Pitt

* Did Angelina Jolie adopt another baby but not tell husband Brad Pitt?

* Brad Pitt: 'Angie and I were aiming for a dozen'

* Jolie-Pitt kids snack on crickets

ANTHONY HARVEY/GETTY Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children.

﻿

Toru Hanai Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport.

"We always just say it's because people are interested in film and because of film people take pictures. We try to keep it that way."

Several of Angelina's children - Shiloh, Pax, Zahara and Knox - voice characters in her latest film Kung Fu Panda 3. The actress had hoped the chance to do so would give the kids an understanding of the intricacies of the acting world, but admits her intentions didn't quite pan out.

STRINGER/ITALY Angelina Jolie eats an ice-cream with her daughter Zahara in Venice, September 2, 2007.

"I think it backfired a little because I did say, 'Ok, you're going to come to Mommy's work...' They see me on set every day, doing things and directing, but this was a moment of seeing me act - you're going to do some lines, you're going to act. They all went in and they took it very seriously and in the car they were like, 'That's what you do? That's so easy!' " she laughed.



Angelina has enjoyed a lengthy and successful movie career. After starring in films such as the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise and critically acclaimed offerings including Girl, Interrupted and Changeling, she has moved behind the camera - directing films including Unbroken in 2014 and By the Sea, in which she also starred alongside Brad, in 2015.

She remains grateful to have been given so many opportunities in Hollywood, and hopes it will continue for many years to come.

"You do catch yourself in this business where you suddenly realise you've been in it a long time," she said. "You never know how long you're going to do this and how long you'll be allowed to do this and grow in it or whether or not you have your time and then... So it's nice to feel like you've been able to keep creating and be a part of it all."

This story was originally published in May, 2016.

- Cover Media