Actor's Instagram account hacked

Actor Tom Hiddleston's Instagram account hacked

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images Tom Hiddleston is currently in Australia filming the new Thor blockbuster with co-star Chris Hemswort.

British actor Tom Hiddleston fell victim to an Instagram hacker on Friday.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend only joined the photo-sharing site on August 9, but just over two weeks later, he suffered his first hack attack.

Followers noticed something was wrong early on Friday, when a series of strange posts appeared on Hiddleston's page, including a Snapchat clip from an unknown user, and uploads promoting other people's Instagram profiles, which featured messages in a foreign language.

twhiddleston/Instagram One of the strange posts that has since been deleted.

One such image was captioned, "Follow me. I will (show) you some thing important."

Hiddleston's team managed to regain control of the Instagram account two hours later, and promptly removed the unauthorised posts, reported E! News.

The 35-year-old actor is currently in Australia filming the new Thor blockbuster with co-star Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the titular comic book character, and in his very first Instagram post, Hiddleston shared a photo of himself in full costume as Thor's evil brother Loki.

He's back! A photo posted by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Aug 9, 2016 at 6:19am PDT

"He's back!", he captioned the shot.

The lone snap earned Hiddleston over 200,000 followers in just a few hours, and the figure has since swelled to one million.

Hiddleston has only shared three more images on Instagram since his social media debut, including a sweet picture of himself and Chris in costume, meeting sick kids at a children's hospital in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday.

The actors took time out of filming Thor: Ragnarok to put a smile on patients' faces at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, where they happily posed for photos with young fans.

Hiddleston's image featured the stars crouching down to chat to a smiling boy and girl, who held up a replica of Thor's powerful hammer.

"'Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor!' (i.e. everyone but the weirdo in the black suit)," Hiddleston wrote beside the picture, referring to himself as the "weirdo".

He added: "Unforgettable meeting all the children @ladycilentochildrenshospital. They're the real heroes."

- Cover Media