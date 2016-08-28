Comedian's big tip for waitress

Amy Schumer leaves a big tip for waitress at Dublin bar
Amy Schumer was in Ireland recently as part of her world stand-up tour, Amy Schumer Live.
But before Friday night's gig, the comedian took a tour of Dublin's streets with her brother.
The siblings enjoyed a walk around the capital city and stopped off at a local bar for a bite to eat.
After sampling some of the local fare, including chowder, shepherd's pie and bangers and mash, the waitress brought the celebrity guest her bill of €62.20 (NZ$96.20).
As an American, Schumer is probably accustomed to giving big tips but waitress Etain Bagnall was not expecting the US$100 (NZ$138) addition to the bill.
"Big shoutout to @amyschumer for being a sound customer when I was trying to run the Cellar Bar by myself tonight and an even bigger shout out to her and her friend for managing to stomach 4 main courses!" she wrote on Instagram.
"Your tip has made this waitresses day, maybe week. Best of luck with your show! #amyschumer".
Schumer clearly enjoyed herself on the short stop in Ireland and even had a pint of Guiness at her show.
Amy Schumer will perform at the Vector Arena on December 17.
- Stuff