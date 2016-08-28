Comedian's big tip for waitress

Amy Schumer leaves a big tip for waitress at Dublin bar

INSTAGRAM Amy Schumer made a waitress' week after leaving a $100 bill for a humble shepherd's pie.

Amy Schumer was in Ireland recently as part of her world stand-up tour, Amy Schumer Live.

But before Friday night's gig, the comedian took a tour of Dublin's streets with her brother.

How bout these idiots? #siblingsindublin A photo posted by @amyschumer on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

The siblings enjoyed a walk around the capital city and stopped off at a local bar for a bite to eat.

After sampling some of the local fare, including chowder, shepherd's pie and bangers and mash, the waitress brought the celebrity guest her bill of €62.20 (NZ$96.20).

As an American, Schumer is probably accustomed to giving big tips but waitress Etain Bagnall was not expecting the US$100 (NZ$138) addition to the bill.

Big shoutout to @amyschumer for being a sound customer when I was trying to run the Cellar Bar by myself tonight and an even bigger shout out to her and her friend for managing to stomach 4 main courses! Your tip has made this waitresses day, maybe week. Best of luck with your show! #amyschumer A photo posted by Joey (@joey_bagnall) on Aug 25, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

"Big shoutout to @amyschumer for being a sound customer when I was trying to run the Cellar Bar by myself tonight and an even bigger shout out to her and her friend for managing to stomach 4 main courses!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Your tip has made this waitresses day, maybe week. Best of luck with your show! #amyschumer".

Schumer clearly enjoyed herself on the short stop in Ireland and even had a pint of Guiness at her show.

Thanks for coming Dublin! A photo posted by @amyschumer on Aug 26, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT

Amy Schumer will perform at the Vector Arena on December 17.

- Stuff