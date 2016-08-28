Kanye in bed with Taylor in 'Famous' art exhibit
Kanye West has held a 'secret' art exhibit in LA to show off the very life-like replicas of celebrities, which included Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ray J, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner, George Bush and Bill Cosby from his latest music video for the song Famous.
All wax celebrity replicas are naked.
TSwift laid on her back alongside Kanye, while Kim Kardashian West - turned on her tummy to display her famous behind, was placed on the other side.
READ MORE:
* Taylor Swift reportedly 'livid' over Kanye West's naked
* A 'Who's Who' guide to the naked celebrities in Kanye's new NSFW music video
So...Kanye West held a private viewing of the Famous set. This shit is creepy as fuck. #chrisbrown#taylorswift#kanyewest#kimkardashian#wax#famous#music#video#husband#wife#makeup#likelikelike#donaldtrump#rihanna#body#gross#wtf#damn#lmfao#eww#billcosby#naked#follow#gaining#gaintrain#caitlynjenner#fuck
At the opening event, Kim tweeted photos of herself - together with sister Kendall Jenner - checking out her own replica as well as others.
Will this add more fuel to the feud fire? Taylor was furious when she saw the music video - this may feel like round 2 of the attack.
August 26: Kendall and Kim at the private famous exhibition in LA . . . . . . . . #KrisJenner #KhloeKardashian #KendallJenner #KourtneyKardashian #CaitlynJenner #KylieJenner #NorthWest #KimKardashian #Family #KUWTK #Friends #Style #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Iphone #White #RobKardashian #Black #Lips Blue #hair #BellaHadid #GigiHadid #HaileyBaldwin #Friends #Squad #Video #Famous
The video is said to be inspired by Vincent Desiderio's painting Sleep.
- Stuff