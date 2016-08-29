Ozzy had five extramarital flings

Ozzy Osbourne cheated on Sharon with five different women

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy's cheating has been going on for years.

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne cheated on his wife Sharon with five different women in five different countries.

The couple hit headlines in May, when it was reported Sharon Osbourne, 63, had kicked Ozzy out of their mansion in the US amid rumours of his infidelity.

They later reconciled, and earlier this month, Ozzy confessed to battling sex addiction, admitting he had been unfaithful to Sharon with other women, including Los Angeles-based hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

His recent affairs came as a shock to his fans, but Sharon has since revealed Ozzy's cheating has been going on for years.

"The s... that's been going on with my husband recently, it's been going on for about five years but people are talking about it now," she told Britain's The Sunday Times magazine.

"We've survived everything, drink, drugs and now it's women. Next thing he's going to want to be a woman. Who knows?," the UK The X Factor judge quipped, adding he had cheated on her with five women in as many countries.

"I think about my own depression and my personal struggles, and I think: 'For God's sake, when's this going to end? When's it going to be normal?' I don't think it ever will be," she sighed.

Blasting one of the women he cheated on as a "bunny boiler", Sharon said she wasn't surprised one of Ozzy's lovers wanted more than just a fling.

"When you're f...... a load of women, one of them is going to want more. That's the one that's going to get you. I was so p..... off for my kids and my grandkids. It affects them terribly," she explained.

Ozzy is now in intensive therapy for his sex addiction, and his wife is optimistic about his road to recovery.

"He really wants to work on it. Today. We'll see," she remarked.

Sharon and Ozzy are parents to Aimee, 32, Kelly, 31, and 30-year-old Jack, who has two young kids of his own.

