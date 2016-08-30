Bieber returns to Instagram

Justin Bieber back on Instagram after lashing out at mean comments about Sofia Ritchie

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Justin Bieber had a brief Instagram hiatus after an online fight with his ex, Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber has reactivated his Instagram account, two weeks after leaving the social media site.

The 22-year-old singer temporarily closed down his profile on the social media a fortnight ago, after being targeted with nasty comments about his new girlfriend Sofia Richie, 18.

But on Monday, Beliebers were delighted when the singer reappeared on the photo sharing site. The star made no reference to his return, with the last share on the site a video of his new puppy, Todd.

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 15, 2016 at 9:58pm PDT

READ MORE:

* Bieber ditches Instagram after spat with ex

* Bieber slams fans who troll girlfriend

* Justin Bieber feels 'violated' over naked pics

* Justin Bieber says 'I'm being used'

* Is Justin Bieber trying to out-nude Orlando Bloom?

However, his followers commented on his comeback via the Todd video, with many welcoming him back with open arms.

Bieber had previously threatened to delete his account, telling his followers: "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."

I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 13, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

His remark garnered a reply from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who wrote in a comment: "If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did."

Bieber hit back at Gomez by implying she used him for attention, and their dispute worsened when she responded with, "Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love."

Justin then made the decision to change his account to private, before deciding to delete it completely on August 16.

He's now deleted both Gomez and his most recent ex, Hailey Baldwin.

- Cover Media