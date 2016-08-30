Taylor Swift reporting for duty

Taylor Swift reports for jury duty - seriously

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS Singer Taylor Swift is ready to her bit for justice, reporting for jury duty on Monday in Nashville.

Taylor Swift may be a world famous pop-star, but that isn't a good enough reason to skip jury duty.

The Blank Space singer surprised Davidson County residents by showing up for jury duty in Nashville.

More photos of Taylor doing jury duty in Nashville today! pic.twitter.com/8tkiZGRs2e — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftBulletin) August 29, 2016

Media outlets report that Swift reported for jury duty on Monday morning at downtown Nashville's courthouse with security in tow.

READ MORE:

* Kim Kardashian reveals video of 'Taylor Swift' and Kanye discussing Famous lyrics

* Kanye West disses Taylor Swift in his song

* Kanye West claims he was right to 'diss' Taylor Swift in 15-tweet rant

Several social media posts circulated showing Swift taking photos with other prospective jurors.

The case Swift was considered for was a domestic violence case involving a charge of aggravated rape.

After being questioned by attorneys, the 26-year-old was dismissed that afternoon.

- AAP