Taylor Swift reporting for duty

Singer Taylor Swift is ready to her bit for justice, reporting for jury duty on Monday in Nashville.
Taylor Swift may be a world famous pop-star, but that isn't a good enough reason to skip jury duty.

The Blank Space singer surprised Davidson County residents by showing up for jury duty in Nashville.

Media outlets report that Swift reported for jury duty on Monday morning at downtown Nashville's courthouse with security in tow.

Several social media posts circulated showing Swift taking photos with other prospective jurors.

The case Swift was considered for was a domestic violence case involving a charge of aggravated rape.

After being questioned by attorneys, the 26-year-old was dismissed that afternoon.

 AAP

