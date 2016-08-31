Chris Brown comes out of home

Singer Chris Brown ends police standoff triggered after woman claims gun incident - report

TMZ VIDEO Members of Brown's entourage line up for police outside of the house.

Chris Brown has come out of his US home after officers responding to a woman's call for help served a search warrant, police say.

The development ended a standoff that began hours earlier Tuesday when the woman called from outside the home, with media reports saying the woman claimed the pop star had pointed a gun at her.

Police said she was not inside the home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS "I don't sleep half the damn night I just wake up to all these ... helicopters, choppers is around, police out there at the gate," Brown said on an Instagram video.

Police Lieutenant Chris Ramirez says about a half-dozen people were escorted out of the residence and will be interviewed.​

.@chrisbrown is in a tense stand-off with police after woman claimed pop star pulled a gun on her. #9News https://t.co/D1A3ArZvXG — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 30, 2016

Ramirez says nobody has been arrested and everyone has been cooperative.

Brown posted videos to social media declaring his innocence before his lawyer Mark Geragos arrived.

He denied any wrongdoing and said in posts on Instagram that he had woken up to find police outside and that they would need a warrant to enter the property in the Tarzana neighbourhood.

"This morning, around three o'clock, officers responded to a radio call for a woman requiring assistance. The incident involved the residence of Mr Chris Brown, where officers responded and met with that person," Ramirez told reporters at an earlier press conference.

TMZ.com said the apparent stand-off outside Brown's home was triggered by an unnamed woman who had been a guest at the house on Monday night, and who told police the singer had pulled a gun on her.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the woman said Brown had pointed a gun at her in a violent rage and that she had run outside to call police.

In 2009, Brown assaulted his then girlfriend Rihanna, and in 2015 he finished a lengthy term of probation, community service and domestic violence classes. Brown has also been involved in several other incidents involving violence.

"What I do care about is you are defacing my name and my character and integrity," he added, saying he had done nothing wrong and criticising police actions.

"I don't care y'all going to stay playing with me like I'm the villain out here, like I'm going crazy ... good luck when you get the warrant or whatever you need to do. You're going to walk right up in here and you're going to see nothing you idiots," he added.

- Reuters and AP

- Reuters