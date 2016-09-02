'I don't want my kid in showbiz'

Ashton Kutcher: 'I don't want my daughter in show business!'

MARIO ANZUONI Actor Ashton Kutcher isn't planning to encourage daughter Wyatt to follow her mum and dad into Hollywood.

US actor Ashton Kutcher will do his utmost to protect daughter Wyatt from the "nonsense" that is show business.

Wyatt, who turns two on October 1, will grow up with two famous parents – Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis. But the 38-year-old actor isn't planning to encourage the tot to follow her mum and dad into Hollywood.

Asked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight if he would allow Wyatt to get into showbiz, Kutcher replied with a vehement "No!" before clarifying: "When it is a choice that she is making, then I think it is fine. As long as it's not a choice that she is making, it is my job to protect her from all this nonsense."

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher married in July 2015.

Something Wyatt will have to contend with growing up is social media, with sites like Twitter and Instagram only growing in popularity. However, with that popularity comes an increased level of discrimination, with famous faces like Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones recently targeted with offensive messages from followers.

When it comes to tackling this issue, Kutcher is of the opinion that "we have to change us" before any changes can be made to the social media world.

"I think people want to blame social media for a lot of things, but social media's just a reflection of the world we live in. If we want to change social media, we have to change us," he said.

Kutcher also referenced businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump's bid for the position of US president, adding: "It's tough when you have people that are campaigning for the highest position on the planet that are justifying other people's prejudice with their campaign and it creates separatism, it creates divisiveness and I think it creates a lot of animosity."

Kutcher was one of the first famous names to jump on the Twitter bandwagon, and has learned along the way what he can and can't say. Now, the actor has something of a monitoring system when it comes to using the site.

"The thing that I've learned is to monitor myself and realise that there's a responsibility that comes with having a very large voice on social media," he said. "You're throwing meat in the cage and it doesn't matter how well-intended you are, somebody is going to tear it up.

"You get thick skin really quick."

- Cover Media