No Star Wars, says Portman

Natalie Portman won't show her son Star Wars movies

Natalie Portman refuses to show her five-year-old son her Star Wars movies for fear of traumatising him.

The 35-year-old starred as Padme Amidala, mother to Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, in the prequel movies by George Lucas. But Natalie's character's story came to an end in 2005 movie Revenge of the Sith, when she died after giving birth to twins.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Natalie was asked if son Aleph, who she shares with French husband Benjamin Millepied, has seen her Star Wars movies yet.

"He has not, but he knows about it, of course," she explained.

"It's kind of a shame because you know when I made it, I was like, 'This is going to be the coolest thing, one day when I have kids, I can show them.'

"And boys of course are obsessed with it and know all about it before they've seen it. Then I realised: I die in the movies. I feel like it's kind of a scary thing to show your kid."

The Oscar winner started her Star Wars movie career in 1999 with The Phantom Menace, followed by 2002's Attack of the Clones and her 2005 conclusion.

All three movies served as prequels to the Star Wars movies in the 1970s, starring Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

In Revenge of the Sith, Portman's character Padme marries Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen, and falls pregnant.

As Anakin joins the Dark Side, Padme is broken-hearted and gives birth to twins Luke and Leia before dying.

Anakin later battles Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, and is horrendously injured, but is nursed back to health to become iconic villain, Darth Vader

