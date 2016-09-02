Chloe and Brooklyn call it quits

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham reportedly split

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham went public with their romance in May 2016, after reportedly dating on and off for two years.

US actor Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have reportedly split.

The 19-year-old Kick-Ass star and Brooklyn, the 17-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, went public with their romance in May 2016, after allegedly dating on and off for two years.

But it seems the pair has now called it quits once and for all, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

Brooklyn Beckham/INSTAGRAM Chloe Grace Moretz with Brooklyn Beckham in happier times.

"Brooklyn is back in London after splitting with Chloe," a source told the publication. The teenager was seen looking grumpy as he headed to a skate park in the English capital on August 30, Tuesday.

He had returned to his home town after spending the summer in Los Angeles with Moretz. However, while the pair were both in the city for the past few weeks, they reportedly weren't spending time together.

Late night take out with bae ❤️ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 6, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

The former couple, who frequently shared sweet snaps of themselves cuddling up on their social media pages, have also not posted pictures of one another for the past two weeks.

During their relationship, Moretz reportedly became close with her boyfriend's famous parents.

Dad David even chaperoned the couple's dates, telling talk-show host James Corden: "On his first date, which, he was about 14-and-a-half. Victoria was actually in London, and it was Valentine's Day. So he said: 'I'd love to take this girl to dinner.' I said: 'OK, great.'"

Congratulations ❤️ proud of this one xx A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:25pm PDT

David told Cordon his wife insisted that he "sit inside the restaurant" during the young couple's first dinner date.

"I was like: 'Really? You're going to make me do that?' and she said: 'Yep, that's the only way I'm going to let him go'."

WENN has contacted representatives for Chloe and Brooklyn for comment on the split report.​

- Cover Media