The male heckler who asked the comedian to ‘show her tits’ got more than he bargained for at Schumer's show in Stockholm.

US comedian Amy Schumer got serious during a stand-up show in Sweden on August 31, when a heckler became offensive.

The 35-year-old was performing in Stockholm when a drunk audience member urged her to "Show me your t...!".

Schumer halted the show, asked fans in the audience to point out the heckler, and turned the spotlight on him, asking: "What do you do for a living?"

Amy Schumer polled the audience on whether the drunked heckler should be allowed to stay. They wanted him gone, too.
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS

When the man revealed he was "in sales", the comedian joked: "How's it working out?"

She then warned the man: "If you yell out again, you're going to be yelling 'show me your t...' to people in the parking lot, because you're gonna get thrown out, mother f......".

But the man clearly had not learned his lesson and when he was disruptive again, Schumer told security staff to escort him out of the venue.

"Did you just yell out again? Oh, now it's time. Bye. I'm going to miss you so much," she said, as staff kicked the unruly guy out.

Schumer even had the audience decide whether the man should stay.

They overwhelmingly cheered for him to leave the venue.

 - Cover Media

special offers